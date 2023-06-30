Has Andrew Tate been charged or convicted yet? The latest update on his criminal court case in Romania 

Andrew Tate was recently charged on multiple counts in Romania along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. They were indicted on charges of human trafficking, rape, and setting up a criminal gang around half a year after their initial arrest.

The self-proclaimed misogynist was initially arrested in the Romanian capital of Bucharest last December along with his brother and two associates. They were accused of running a criminal racket that forced women into online prostitution after initially luring them with false promises of marriage and relationships.

Their detention was extended several times while Andrew Tate went on an online crusade pleading his innocence.

The Tate siblings were finally released in April to remain under house arrest while charges against them were being investigated. The agency in charge of the investigation, DIICOT, has now filed an indictment, which is yet to be examined by a judge.

Andrew Tate has reportedly been charged with raping one of his victims while his brother Tristan has been accused of instigating others to violence.

Andrew Tate looks forward to being found innocent

Andrew Tate appeared in court last week for the first time as a defendant accompanied by his brother Tristan and bodyguards. The hearing was to decide whether the Tate siblings should continue under house arrest or face a lighter form of judicial surveillance with no specified timeline given for the decision.

Tate has thoroughly stuck to his narrative of being unfairly attacked by 'The Matrix' for unabashedly voicing his views as a man. The former kickboxer also compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo with regard to the rape charges against him.

Tate now looks forward to proving his innocence in court which might take a while in the Romanian judicial system. The dividing social media sensation told reporters after his court hearing last week:

"We are not the first affluent and wealthy men who have been unfairly attacked... I also want to give a very special thanks to Romania and Romanian people. The number of Romanian people who send me messages is absolutely fantastic. This is my home, I love this country, I’m gonna stay here regardless no matter what, and I look forward to being found innocent.”

