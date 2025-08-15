Has Conor McGregor been removed from the UFC roster? Ariel Helwani issues fact-check after rumors swirl online

Conor McGregor made the headlines recently after rumors circulated online that he had been removed from the UFC roster. The reports were based on online roster tracking updates.Ariel Helwani quickly addressed the rumors after reportedly speaking directly to McGregor and his team. He posted a video update, stating:&quot;Okay, so earlier today a lot of those social media sites that like to post roster updates posted that Conor McGregor was off the UFC roster, had parted ways with the UFC. Something like that, well I reached out to Conor himself and he confirmed this is not true. He has not parted ways with the UFC, his team also told me he has not parted ways with the UFC.&quot;He added:&quot;Not sure what that's all about, I think those sites are usually relatively correct for the most part. So I'm not sure what this is all about or why that was posted or they were hacked but he confirmed. He even confirmed that he's back in the testing pool, has sent in some tests. The first one came back clean and he said, quote, 'All systems go.'&quot;Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:According to Helwani, McGregor remains under UFC contract and is back in the drug testing pool. He has already submitted multiple samples, with his first test returning clean. Even UFC CEO Dana White reacted to the rumors, dismissing them as &quot;total bullsh*t.&quot;The 36-year-old has been teasing a comeback for years, with various obstacles stalling his return. A planned 2024 fight was canceled after he suffered a broken toe, and legal matters have also played a role in the delays. His last octagon appearance was at UFC 264 in 2021, where he broke his leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier.Dana White puts more faith in Conor McGregor than Jon Jones for potential White House cardDana White has made it clear he would trust Conor McGregor over Jon Jones to headline the UFC’s planned July 4, 2026 event at the White House. White pointed to McGregor’s track record of only withdrawing due to legitimate injuries and delivering when healthy.Jones, on the other hand, remains a question mark after retiring in June, re-entering the drug testing pool, and facing a history of long layoffs. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White said:&quot;I trust Conor. Conor McGregor has never, ever [pulled out of a fight] unless he is seriously injured. This guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about.&quot;