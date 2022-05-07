Has a UFC champion ever missed weight?

A reigning champion has never missed weight for a title bout in the history of the UFC. Charles Oliveira became the first to do so after weighing in 0.5 pounds heavier ahead of UFC 274.

In a decision that paved the way to severe controversy in the MMA community, Charles Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight belt going into the Justin Gaethje fight, on top of forfeiting a percentage of his purse.

A statement released by the promotion said that the headlining bout will proceed as scheduled, but only Gaethje will be eligible to become champion if he wins. If Oliveira is victorious, he will be the No.1 contender for the vacant lightweight belt and fight the next challenger for the undisputed title at a later date.

Check out the UFC's official statement on the matter (via MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter's Twitter):

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter The UFC has released a statement affirming that should Charles Oliveira win in tomorrow night's UFC 274 main event that he will be the number one contender and face the next challenger in line at a later date. The UFC has released a statement affirming that should Charles Oliveira win in tomorrow night's UFC 274 main event that he will be the number one contender and face the next challenger in line at a later date. https://t.co/fCFDSmFQKp

However, even though no existing champion has ever missed weight before for a title fight, the situation is not completely unprecedented.

Anthony Pettis came in three pounds over the limit for his UFC 206 interim featherweight title bout against Max Holloway. Along with forfeiting 20% of his purse to Holloway, Pettis also became ineligible for the interim featherweight belt. Before that, Travis Lutter had missed weight in a title fight while challenging Anderson Silva for the middleweight belt in 2007.

There have been such instances in other MMA organizations as well. In 2008, WEC champion Paulo Filho missed weight for his title rematch against Chael Sonnen. The bout went ahead as a non-title fight, as a result of which Sonnen won the fight but not the championship. In Bellator, Brandon Halsey missed the mark against Kendall Grove while defending his middleweight belt and faced a similar treatment as Charles Oliveira.

UFC fighters and fans call for digital scale

Several fighters scheduled to appear on the pay-per-view card claimed that there were discrepancies in the calibration of the UFC-provided scales and the one used for official weigh-ins.

Casey O'Neill tweeted that two backstage scales showed Charles Oliveira to be on weight at 155lbs.

Casey Oneill @kingcaseymma Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5 Apparently scale out the back said he was on weight and then official up front said he wasn’t. For context, we weigh in twice infront of officials before we head to the real scale, once at the hotel and once at the back of the arena. 2 scales say he is 145, official says 145.5

Several combat sports personalities, such as Jake Paul and Ben Askren, posted on social media urging for the promotion to switch to digital scales to eliminate the possibility of human error or, as Jon Anik said, the chances of "human manipulation."

Here are some of the tweets:

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Maybe consider a digital scale for championship fights 🤔.



Brazil fans should use their voice here and let UFC know this isn’t right Charles Oliveira is losing his title because of a scale that is being questioned?Maybe consider a digital scale for championship fights 🤔.Brazil fans should use their voice here and let UFC know this isn’t right @whindersson Charles Oliveira is losing his title because of a scale that is being questioned?Maybe consider a digital scale for championship fights 🤔.Brazil fans should use their voice here and let UFC know this isn’t right @whindersson

Funky @Benaskren Funky @Benaskren What did Olivera weigh on the digital that they have backstage? Those are way more reliable than the shitty slide scales. What did Olivera weigh on the digital that they have backstage? Those are way more reliable than the shitty slide scales. If he was 155 on an official @ufc digital scale backstage(yes they have one in the staging room) I say count it. twitter.com/Benaskren/stat… If he was 155 on an official @ufc digital scale backstage(yes they have one in the staging room) I say count it. twitter.com/Benaskren/stat…

Dan Hardy @danhardymma



I can think of several times when hosting the weigh ins, where the person controlling the scales either doesn’t know how to work them, or doesn’t let the scales settle for an accurate read out. It’s time for the #UFC to use digital scales.I can think of several times when hosting the weigh ins, where the person controlling the scales either doesn’t know how to work them, or doesn’t let the scales settle for an accurate read out. It’s time for the #UFC to use digital scales. I can think of several times when hosting the weigh ins, where the person controlling the scales either doesn’t know how to work them, or doesn’t let the scales settle for an accurate read out.

Anthony @OMGItsBirdman if the ufc would just use a digital scale and not a scale from the 1800s then there would be no controversy if the ufc would just use a digital scale and not a scale from the 1800s then there would be no controversy

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey I don’t think I will ever understand why the weigh ins are done on scale that was invented in the 1830s instead of using a digital one. I don’t think I will ever understand why the weigh ins are done on scale that was invented in the 1830s instead of using a digital one.

Cody Merrow @cody_merrow My heart absolutely breaks for Charles Oliveira. One person’s mistake may have cost him a piece of his legacy that far outweighs 0.5lbs.



I will continue to scream from the rooftops for a digital scale that is displayed publicly, in real time.



It’s 2022, enough is enough! My heart absolutely breaks for Charles Oliveira. One person’s mistake may have cost him a piece of his legacy that far outweighs 0.5lbs. I will continue to scream from the rooftops for a digital scale that is displayed publicly, in real time. It’s 2022, enough is enough!

Fight Junkie ® @FightJunkieCom I have no clue why manual scales are still being used! We have something called a digital scale that doesn't require any human intervention. All fighters are using digital in their rooms to check their weight before weigh in. There is literally zero need for an old school scale. I have no clue why manual scales are still being used! We have something called a digital scale that doesn't require any human intervention. All fighters are using digital in their rooms to check their weight before weigh in. There is literally zero need for an old school scale. https://t.co/6NjlJbMjpM

DerrickTheAllAmericanLewis @DerrickWrestles @philthemmadude Uncalibrated scale. It’s 2022. Get the best digital scale on the market so it’s identical testing in the back and on stage. Also would help get rid of human error and prevent towel gate and other controversy in how long it’s taking for them to balance. @philthemmadude Uncalibrated scale. It’s 2022. Get the best digital scale on the market so it’s identical testing in the back and on stage. Also would help get rid of human error and prevent towel gate and other controversy in how long it’s taking for them to balance.

ANEEQ.SOL @Aneeq_Mohamed #CharlesOliveira twitter.com/mmahistorytoda… MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday This is a mad sport.



Charles Oliveira had one of the most feel-good moments in UFC history when he became the UFC Lightweight Champion.



He had the record for the most UFC fights competed in prior to winning a Championship.



That all comes to an end on a weight scale. This is a mad sport.Charles Oliveira had one of the most feel-good moments in UFC history when he became the UFC Lightweight Champion.He had the record for the most UFC fights competed in prior to winning a Championship.That all comes to an end on a weight scale. https://t.co/eEIDFkx9Nh Absolutely stupid!! 0.5lbs of weight that too on a damn ancient scale. Why can’t the @ufc a multibillion dollar company use a digital scale for more accurate results and prevent such dramatic and unfair outcomes? #UFC274 Absolutely stupid!! 0.5lbs of weight that too on a damn ancient scale. Why can’t the @ufc a multibillion dollar company use a digital scale for more accurate results and prevent such dramatic and unfair outcomes? #UFC274 #CharlesOliveira twitter.com/mmahistorytoda…

Charles Oliveira has previously missed weight several times as a featherweight. As a lightweight fighter, this was his second time.

Edited by Aziel Karthak