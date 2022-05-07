Has a UFC champion ever missed weight?

A reigning champion has never missed weight for a title bout in the history of the UFC. Charles Oliveira became the first to do so after weighing in 0.5 pounds heavier ahead of UFC 274.
In a decision that paved the way to severe controversy in the MMA community, Charles Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight belt going into the Justin Gaethje fight, on top of forfeiting a percentage of his purse.
A statement released by the promotion said that the headlining bout will proceed as scheduled, but only Gaethje will be eligible to become champion if he wins. If Oliveira is victorious, he will be the No.1 contender for the vacant lightweight belt and fight the next challenger for the undisputed title at a later date.
Check out the UFC's official statement on the matter (via MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter's Twitter):
However, even though no existing champion has ever missed weight before for a title fight, the situation is not completely unprecedented.
Anthony Pettis came in three pounds over the limit for his UFC 206 interim featherweight title bout against Max Holloway. Along with forfeiting 20% of his purse to Holloway, Pettis also became ineligible for the interim featherweight belt. Before that, Travis Lutter had missed weight in a title fight while challenging Anderson Silva for the middleweight belt in 2007.
There have been such instances in other MMA organizations as well. In 2008, WEC champion Paulo Filho missed weight for his title rematch against Chael Sonnen. The bout went ahead as a non-title fight, as a result of which Sonnen won the fight but not the championship. In Bellator, Brandon Halsey missed the mark against Kendall Grove while defending his middleweight belt and faced a similar treatment as Charles Oliveira.
UFC fighters and fans call for digital scale
Several fighters scheduled to appear on the pay-per-view card claimed that there were discrepancies in the calibration of the UFC-provided scales and the one used for official weigh-ins.
Casey O'Neill tweeted that two backstage scales showed Charles Oliveira to be on weight at 155lbs.
Several combat sports personalities, such as Jake Paul and Ben Askren, posted on social media urging for the promotion to switch to digital scales to eliminate the possibility of human error or, as Jon Anik said, the chances of "human manipulation."
Here are some of the tweets:
Charles Oliveira has previously missed weight several times as a featherweight. As a lightweight fighter, this was his second time.