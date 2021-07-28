Hasbulla Magomedov trains at the Nurmagomedov School of MMA opened by Khabib's late father Abdulmanap

Hasbulla Magomedov has once again managed to enroll himself in the combat sports spotlight. He was recently spotted training at the Nurmagomedov School of MMA in Dagestan, Makhachkala, Russia.

The gym was opened by Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Check out the video of Hasbulla Magomedov training at Khabib's father's gym:

Hasbulla training at Nurmagomedov School of MMA ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/7igRG9VbxH — Stiopic 🇵🇸 (@stiopic_) July 27, 2021

Hasbulla Magomedov, commonly known only as Hasbulla, is an 18-year old blogger and internet sensation from Russia who rose to fame after posting several hilarious videos of him pretending to fight children.

His rapid rise to fame was made evident by his recent training session at the Nurmagomedov School of MMA, which was established by Khabib's late father to nurture young talent from Dagestan and mold them into elite MMA fighters.

Here's a video of Khabib's father, Abbulmanap Nurmagomedov, opening the Dagestan-based gym in 2019:

Also referred to as 'Mini Khabib', Hasbulla Magomedov has been seen sparring and grappling with numerous MMA fighters to allegedly prepare for his potential fight with Abdu Rozik, who has the same medical condition that restricts growth as Hasbulla.

'Mini Khabib' is usually spotted in the posts of Asxab Tamaev, who is a fighter himself and is from the same area as Hasbulla.

Hasbulla Magomedov has been sighted with many MMA fighters

Hasbulla Magomedov has often been one of the main attractions among the MMA community and fighters. Mostly in a humourous and light-hearted way, the Russian is often spoken about in interviews and podcasts.

Here's a video of former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo speaking about Hasbulla Magomedov in an interview:

Hasbulla Magomedov has also managed to meet fellow Russians Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

A video of 'Mini Khabib' and Khabib Nurmagomedov having dinner together also went viral recently. The two can be seen taking photos with some fans:

Islam Makhachev, who recently entered the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings, also managed to have some fun with 'Mini Khabib' while handling his own business.

Makhchev called out Rafael dos Anjos while posting a picture with Hasbulla sitting alongside him.

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Harvey Leonard