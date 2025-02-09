"Hate this!" - Merab Dvalishvili chimes in as MMA pros and fans debate if Indian star Anshul Jubli's 19-second KO loss at UFC 312 was early stoppage

Indian MMA prospect Anshul Jubli’s UFC 312 bout ended in just 19 seconds and a large section of the MMA community is calling the stoppage into question.

Jubli faced hometown fighter Quillan Salkilld in Sydney, Australia, and was floored by a powerful right hand. He opened the fight with a straight right to the body but ate the straight counter right hand in return.

As he covered up and attempted to grab Salkilld’s legs, the referee stepped in to stop the fight. While some argued the stoppage was justified, others, including UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, voiced frustration over what they believed was an early call. He took to X and wrote:

Trending

"Work so hard in training camp and gets an early stoppage … hate this!"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson wrote:

"Went to the car to get my charger at the start of the fight, came back and the fight was over ! DAMN #UFC312"

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano weighed in on the finish, stating:

"20 years to have an Indian in UFC and the referee does that."

Meanwhile, Casey O'Neill was stoked for Salkilld:

"What a UFC debut for Quillan at home. Love to see it #UFC312"

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pros react to Anshul Jubli's stoppage loss at UFC 312. [Screenshots courtesy: Fighter accounts on X]

Salkilld’s knockout marked the second-fastest finish in UFC lightweight debut history, trailing only Terrance McKinney’s seven-second KO. Meanwhile, Jubli now finds himself on a two-fight skid, having previously suffered a KO loss to Mike Breeden at UFC 294.

Reflecting on the moment in the post-fight octagon interview, Salkilld admitted he had no words for how perfectly the fight played out. He explained that his game plan involved exploiting Jubli’s tendency to keep his lead hand low, creating an opening for the right hand.

Salkilld also acknowledged the electric atmosphere in Sydney, calling it a "dream come true" to secure such a victory on home soil. He also playfully called for a $50,000 bonus from UFC CEO Dana White.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.