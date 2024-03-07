"Have him holla" - Former UFC vet claims he knows a "good rehab" for Ryan Garcia

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller said he has a good rehab spot for Ryan Garcia.

'King Ryan' is currently slated to return to the boxing ring on April 20 in New York. There, he will meet WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney. 'The Dream' earned the gold with a lopsided win over Regis Prograis last December.

However, it's looking unlikely that Garcia will actually fight Haney next month. Over the last few weeks, the boxing star's behavior caught many people's attention. At first, fans dismissed small outbursts, such as divorcing his wife in December on the day their child was born.

Fans also overlooked Ryan Garcia's public battles with promoter Oscar De La Hoya. However, the buildup to his return against Devin Haney has been impossible to ignore. On social media, Garcia has had tons of incredibly odd and concerning posts.

The posts have ranged from accusations that he was r*ped as a child, to posts stating that he was dead. Later, Garcia appeared on Andrew Tate's livestream and alleged that he was taken to Bohemian Grove in California by unknown individuals.

Fans and fighters alike have speculated what Garcia's recent comments have truly been about. It's safe to say that UFC veteran Jason 'Mayhem' Miller has an idea. On Instagram, the retired fighter reacted to the boxer's recent behavior, writing:

"Bruh. Have him holla. I know a good rehab."

See the comment below:

Ryan Garcia releases statement after concerning behavior

Ryan Garcia decided to stop posting on social media.

Over the last few days, several members of Garcia's family have posted concerning updates about the boxer. His brother, Sean, and his ex-wife have publically asked for prayers for the fighter.

However, Garcia stated on social media that he's not on drugs. On X, the professional boxer recently posted about his upcoming fight and said he's going to take a step back from posting.

On X, Garcia's recent post read:

"I Ryan Garcia, will not be speaking or tweeting or writing anything other then My Fight “Boxing” and Sports. All topics of discussion will be discussed after my fight weeks of focus. You have my word I’m locked in I’ll see you 4-20"

Check out his post below:

