"Have you seen some of the names on that list?" - Paddy Pimblett not bothered that he's currently ranked 38 in UFC's lightweight division

Paddy Pimblett recently stated that the UFC's lightweight division is the most talent-rich division in the entire roster.

'The Baddy' is currently the No.38-ranked lightweight on the UFC roster. He climbed up to the spot after his latest win against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. However, the hype around him is already huge.

In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the host told the Liverpudlian that there is no champion in the 155lbs division at the moment. Pimblett refuted the claim and named Charles Oliveira as the lightweight king:

"No, there is. Can't say there's no champ in our division. His name is Charles Oliveira. He is the champ in this division."

'The Baddy' further added that there are massive names in the lightweight rankings and he doesn't mind taking his time and making a slow rise to the top. The former two-division Cage Warriors champion stated:

"Have you seen some of the names on that list? Some of the names on that list are scary lad... The UFC lightweight division is the best division in the UFC. By far. It's the deepest division. All the way down to rank 50 in lightweight is very good. So, I don't mind taking my time climbing up the rankings. I am in no rush."

Watch Paddy Pimblett on The Pat McAfee Show:

There are some big names in the lightweight division throughout the rankings. The fact that supreme talents like Guram Kutateladze, Drew Dober and more are not yet ranked in the top 15 speaks volumes of the wealth of talent the weight class possesses.

Who is next for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC?

Paddy Pimblett has gotten off to a flying start in his UFC career. 'The Baddy' is currently 3-0 in the organization with all of his wins coming via finishes. His most recent victory came against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London.

Drew Dober recently issued a call-out to Pimblett. The 33-year-old is coming off a stunning knockout win against Rafael Alves at UFC 277 and wants to fight 'The Baddy'.

The likes of Drakkar Klose, Nasrat Haqparast, Jim Miller and more are also viable options as Pimblett's next opponent, as they are closer to the Liverpudlian in terms of rankings.

