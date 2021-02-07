'He already got a slur' - Mike Perry breaks out his Jake Paul impression in mocking video

One of the most controversial UFC fighters, Mike Perry, mocked Jake Paul by suggesting that the YouTuber has a speech impediment.

Known for being pushy with his sense of humour, Mike Perry is very active on his social media accounts. The UFC welterweight also likes to maintain an engaging relationship with his fans.

At this time, Mike Perry chose the internet celebrity turner professional boxer as the target of his mockery. "Platinum" impersonated Paul, alluding to a speech impediment that the YouTuber supposedly has.

Mike Perry added a sequence of videos to his Instagram's stories feature in which he imitates Paul by saying the following:

"Jake Paul has not been fighting that long, but he already has got a slur. He will be like, 'let me punch you in those fake veneer teeth,'" Mike Perry joked. "He has talked about Floyd [Mayweather] 's teeth, but you can't even see his teeth behind his lips."

Additionally to the teasing on Instagram, Mike Perry also tweeted a message addressed to Paul:

"Can we all agree that the lisp Jake Paul has obtained in his very short time boxing is concerning? Get your mental health checked Jake. I'm worried about you," wrote Mike Perry.

Holding a questionable UFC record of seven wins and seven losses, Mike Perry last entered the octagon in 2020, when Tim Means defeated him via unanimous decision at UFC 255. Before that, also in 2020, "Platinum" recorded a victory over Mickey Gall at UFC Vegas 4.

Besides fighting, Mike Perry has an equally long record of controversies. The UFC welterweight contender has been involved in street fights, racist and homophobic slurs and even domestic abuse allegations.

Mike Perry's latest UFC call-out

UFC Fight Night Jacare v Hermansson

Mike Perry made a call-out directed at UFC welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev after the Swedish-Russian contender called Conor McGregor a "chicken" on his Twitter account.

"Platinum" replied to Chimaev's comments insinuating that he is the "only chicken around" because Chimaev has pulled out of his last two UFC bouts citing health issues after contracting COVID-19.

"You're the only chicken I see pulling out of fights."

The UFC welterweight contender then insinuated that Chimaev would be afraid of accepting to meet him inside the octagon:

"Kumquat don't want the smoke."

Chimaev has won his first three UFC bouts and is rapidly escalating in the welterweight rankings. The grappler is booked to fight No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards next in a Fight Night event on March 13.