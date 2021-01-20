Mike Perry didn't like what Khamzat Chimaev said to Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight contender Mike Perry contested Khamzat Chimaev's insults directed at Conor McGregor on his Twitter.

Chimaev, who is Russian, adopted his 'big brother' Khabib Nurmagomedov's beef with Conor McGregor and continually mocks and sends call-outs to the Irishman. Referring to Conor McGregor as "chicken" seems to be Chimaev's most favorite way to address him.

the chicken is back 🐔🤣 https://t.co/GRvSfJ7r3I — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 19, 2021

Although many people provoke Conor McGregor, he does not usually comment on that. It became commonplace for other fighters to enter Conor McGregor's disputes to get themselves a new rival. It seems to be the case with Perry and Chimaev at this time.

Perry replied to Chimaev by saying that he "is the only chicken" around. He noted that Chimaev has pulled out of his last two fights due to alleged health issues.

You’re the only chicken I see pulling out of fights https://t.co/SWgnVeoGqu — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 19, 2021

Kumquat don’t want the smoke https://t.co/R0k0TFgpHN — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 19, 2021

Chimaev is the UFC welterweight rising star. After only three performances in the promotion, he got himself a place among the top-15 ranked in the 170 lbs division.

The Russian fighter was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards twice in 2020, but the bout never happened due to Chimaev and Edwards getting sick with COVID-19. In the second attempt, Chimaev claimed that he could not get in form because of his slow recovery from the disease.

The other times that Khamzat Chimaev called out Conor McGregor

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night: Chimaev v McKee

"Don't worry, big brother. I'm going to smash this chicken for you." This message was a tweet Khamzat Chimaev addressed to Conor McGregor read before he deleted it.

Chimaev seems to have taken Khabib Nurmagomedov's side against Conor McGregor. The Russian-Swedish fighter has voiced his issues with Conor McGregor several times.

Chimaev even affirmed that the UFC should be careful not to let him get too close to Conor McGregor in Abu Dhabi in 2021 because "something will definitely happen."

Before that, Chimaev made another call-out directed at Conor McGregor. In June 2020, following his two wins in only ten days at UFC's Fight Island, the No. 15 welterweight contender asked UFC president to match him up against 'The Notorious One.'

"'Conor McGregor, tap machine king chicken heart. Dana White, I'm hungry, give me. Give me dessert." - This tweet was also deleted since its publication.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor will return to the octagon on January 23, when he will meet Dustin Poirier in the octagon for the second time in their careers. The UFC 257 main event will take place at UFC's Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fighting Khamzat Chimaev? Sound off in the comments.