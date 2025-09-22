"He always brings people to cards" - Robert Whittaker pushes for long-awaited fight with Sean Strickland in Sydney

Robert Whittaker has his sights set on a clash with Sean Strickland in 2026, potentially on his home soil in Sydney. The former UFC middleweight champion has indicated that he's looking to stay relevant in a division that continues to push forward with new contenders.Whittaker has endured a difficult run, dropping consecutive fights to Reinier de Ridder and Khamzat Chimaev. At 34, he has spoken candidly about his career entering its final stage. A matchup against a fellow former champion excites the Australian.Speaking about the matchup on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker said:&quot;I want to fight in Sydney next February. That's when I'd like to fight next... I'd love to fight Strickland. I've been wanting that fight for a while. I think it'd be a good fight. He always brings people to cards. I don't think he'll come all the way to Australia. But let's see what happens.&quot;Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:Strickland sits at number four in the division but has been out of action since February, when he lost his title rematch to Dricus du Plessis. His return timeline remains uncertain after serving a suspension, but he could be eligible to compete again in 2026.When Robert Whittaker claimed Sean Strickland's fighting style makes him &quot;curious&quot;When Robert Whittaker first spoke about Sean Strickland earlier this year, he made it clear the fight had been sitting on his radar for some time. Both former champions had recently suffered setbacks, with Whittaker dropping a decision loss to Reinier de Ridder and Strickland losing to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.The middleweight division has shifted quickly, yet the idea of pairing two proven names remains relevant. Speaking about the matchup with Strickland in an episode of On Paper with Anthony Smith, Whittaker said:“I think Strickland makes a good argument to have because I feel like we’ve both been in that top sort of pond for a while circling each other... For whatever reason, we haven’t been matched up, but we’ve both been in proximity for a while, and it’s most likely the fight to make.&quot;He added:“I’m excited about that fight. I look at his style and find it curious. I find it exciting to try and work out. He’s a tough dude. ... But yeah, I’m really proud of my skill set, and confident in my skill set. I know I’ve had off days, but you work through them. I’m still putting things together sometimes.”