"He can always go into comedy", "Impossible not to be an Alex fan" - Fans lose it over Alex Pereira's hilarious new skit

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is fresh off a defeat against Magomed Ankaalev. Recently, the Brazilian caught the attention of fight fans away from the cage with a skit, sparking reactions.

'Poatan' is undoubtedly one of the top fan favorite fighters on the current UFC roster. Through his impressive fight performances, Pereira has gained significant popularity within the community. In addition to his skills inside the octagon, the Brazilian also attracts attention with his activities outside of it.

Most recently, 'Poatan' was seen in an Instagram reel posted by Aurelie Garzonio (@aurelie.oficial).

The skit quickly garnered widespread attention, with several fight fans sharing their reactions. One user highlighted Pereira's dynamic nature, writing:

"Well if fighting don't work out he can always go into comedy🤣"

Another indirectly pointed out that Pereira has risen in popularity rapidly due to such hilarious activities outside the cage:

"Impossible not to be an Alex fan"

Others commented:

"Chama doing Chama stuff"

"less skitting more training"

"We getting that belt back 😈"

Fan reactions to Alex Pereira's latest collaborative skit. [Screenshots Courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

After making his UFC debut in 2021, Pereira quickly rose through the rankings to establish himself as a superstar. In just 11 fights, the Brazilian became the champion in both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, with only two losses to date.

Magomed Ankalaev skeptical about Alex Pereira wanting rematch

At UFC 313, Alex Pereira lost his 205-pound title to Magomed Ankalaev. Notably, the newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion is ready to offer an immediate rematch to Pereira. UFC CEO Dana White has also hinted at the possibility of that fight too.

But Ankalaev has now expressed an interesting perspective on a potential second bout against 'Poatan', suggesting that the Brazilian may not be interested in the immediate rematch.

He said:

"I have a feeling you don’t want the rematch after I agreed to August🤓"

