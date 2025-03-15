"He can change on a dime" - Islam Makhachev's coach reveals how UFC champ differs from Khabib Nurmagomedov as a student

Islam Makhachev's ability to adapt on the fly sets him apart, according to his coach, Javier Mendez. Unlike Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose dominance was based on relentless pressure and top control, Makhachev is capable of adjusting his strategy moment by moment.

In a recent episode of the Javier and Mo Show, Mendez described Makhachev as someone who listens intently and executes with precision:

"The thing about Islam like I've always said... He can change on a dime! Basically we can change him minute by minute, round by round, second by second. He's that good. He can change and adapt... Khabib is 50/50 with me; Islam has always been 100% on point. He's a great student, not just a good student. He's a great student. He listens to all his coaches."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (4:30):

Makhachev is currently regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC. He has compiled a strong resume in the UFC lightweight division. Since claiming the vacant 155-pound title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280, the Dagestani has defended his title four times against elite competition.

Mendez also weighed in on Ilia Topuria's fixation on securing a showdown against Makhachev. The American Kickboxing Academy head coach said that while Makhachev will not deny any challenges presented by the UFC, Justin Gaethje should be the next ideal opponent after the American's recent victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313.

Javier Mendez weighs in on a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Justin Gaethje clash

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, welcomes the idea of Justin Gaethje getting the next UFC lightweight title shot after UFC 313.

Gaethje recently defeated Rafael Fiziev in their rematch by unanimous decision and called for a title shot. Despite Ilia Topuria's strong push for an immediate title shot in the lightweight division, Gaethje stands as a fresh challenge for the Dagestanion.

Mendez considers Gaethje an ideal opponent due to his high ranking and name value. Speaking about the matchup in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said:

"Fantastic! Then it’s Justin Gaethje. We’ll focus on Justin Gaethje. That would be, ideally for us, the perfect matchup based on where his standing is and what he’s done. He’s a big, known guy, and Islam hasn’t fought him, so he’s perfect.”

He added:

"It’s not important to me. Let’s focus on whoever the UFC decides because I’m not even going to talk about something that’s not even there. What is there is what Dana [White] talked about. So me, I’d rather focus on what Dana said.”

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (2:20):

