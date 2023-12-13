"He can’t afford to do that with Justin Gaethje" - Islam Makhachev’s former teammate explains why ‘The Highlight’ is his most dangerous test now 

Islam Makhachev has called for Justin Gaethje to be his next opponent, as the lightweight king is eyeing a return to action in March 2024.

Following his knockout victory over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, speculation about Makhachev's next opponent has been rife. The promotion's CEO, Dana White, appeared open to re-booking Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2, but has not confirmed the fight.

Justin Gaethje's head kick knockout over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 put him in a position to rival Oliveira's title contendership. And a former teammate of the lightweight champion's, Josh Thomson, has now explained why he believes Gaethje is the most dangerous test for Islam Makhachev right now.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said:

"Islam has a tendency sometimes to stand in the pocket a little too long. He can't afford to do that with Justin [Gaethje]. And [Makhachev's] wrestling is not double-leg takedown wrestling. Justin is not someone who sits in that clinch for too long. He's good at breaking out of the clinch, and good at keeping you out of that clinch area and letting his hands go. Dirty boxing, uppercuts, possesses the power to land the shot out of the break. He's a dangerous fight for Islam Makhachev, very dangerous."

Islam Makhachev eyes clash with Justin Gaethje next, shares disinterest in potential rematches

Islam Makhachev appears eager to face a fresh challenge in the shape of Justin Gaethje instead of potential rematches against either Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan.

Makhachev was scheduled to face Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294, with 'Do Bronx' withdrawing from the bout two weeks before fight night due to injury.

Following Tsarukyan's quick KO win over Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin, there were calls for him to face Makhachev next, with even Dana White stating that it would be a fantastic matchup.

But during a recent interview at an IBF boxing event in Dubai, Islam Makhachev was asked if he would prefer a rematch with Tsarukyan or Oliveira. He said:

"I've already said I'm not interested in rematches. Because if you want to beat somebody in a good way, you have to add new names. There is Gaethje, who I think deserves the fight. I think it would be more interesting to fight him."

