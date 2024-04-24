"He can try and kick it as much as he wants" - Liam Harrison dares Katsuki Kitano to test his recovered knee at ONE 167

As Liam Harrison prepares to make his comeback at ONE 167, he isn't concerned that his previous injury will come back to haunt him.

The British striking legend has been out of action for close to two years since his last fight under the ONE Championship banner.

His contest with Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship came to an abrupt ending after a severe knee injury signaled the end of the fight.

On June 7, 'Hitman' is back to face Katsuki Kitano following a long, drawn out recovery process that Liam Harrison has needed to give his full attention.

In an interview with talkSPORT MMA, Harrison stated that the knee is now back to where it needs to be, leaving no room for any doubt going into this fight.

"The thing is I'm done with the harder bit. All the training, the rehab. It's done. I'm back in the gym, hard sparring. I'm back strong, there's no instability in the knee anymore. So he can try and kick it as much as he wants really. But it's not going to affect me. So yeah, let him try."

Liam Harrison has taken the right steps to ensure this

The past two years has not been an easy process for Liam Harrison, who has wanted to jump right back in at the soonest possible opportunity.

His planned return time frame was pushed back several times during the recovery period but it's all to make sure that once he is back, we see the 'Hitman' that we remember.

Proving this to himself is a massively motivating factor for Harrison who still believes he has a few more miles in the tank.

What could be the final run of his legendary career kicks off on June 7 as he looks to bounce back in a big way by beating Kitano.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7