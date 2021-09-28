"He carries Conor McGregor's bags" - Michael Bisping goes off on 'cockroach' Dillon Danis for claiming he'd knock 'The Count' out

Dillon Danis recently claimed he would knock out Michael Bisping if the two ever crossed paths in real life.

'The Count' responded to the statement on the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast.

"I'm very happy to s**t on Dillon Danis because it's f*****g hilarious. Here's a guy, he's a total d**khead, he's a fraud... I'm not the type of guy to kick a man while he's down Luis, I'm really not, but unfortunately, that little cockroach Dillon Danis, who's just a stain, he's a stain on mixed martial arts and the jiu-jitsu world. No one f*****g likes him... I don't know anyone who has a good thing to say about him and he's such a cocky little d**khead. And he's out there making threats on social media...f*****g little k**bhead."

Michael Bisping went on to take a dig at Danis' MMA career, which has only consisted of two professional bouts.

"The guy claims to be a fighter, he's had two fights in Bellator and he hasn't fought in years. He doesn't fight, he's just a troll, he's just a little s**t. He carries Conor McGregor's bags...he's not Conor McGregor. Conor had an incredibly successful MMA career. F*****g Dillon Danis hasn't done s**t. He's beaten a couple of f*****g no marks on losing records in Bellator, two people, that's it."

Catch Michael Bisping's scathing response to Dillon Danis below:

Dillon Danis was arrested at a bar in New Jersey

Violent Money TV @VM_TV_



Danis, a Bellator athlete holds a 2-0 pro-MMA record but hasn't competed since 2019.



#VMTV #Bellator #Arrest #MMA A video has surfaced showing Dillon Danis struggling with police after being arrested at a bar in New Jersey for unknwon reasons.Danis, a Bellator athlete holds a 2-0 pro-MMA record but hasn't competed since 2019. #MMA Twitter A video has surfaced showing Dillon Danis struggling with police after being arrested at a bar in New Jersey for unknwon reasons.



Danis, a Bellator athlete holds a 2-0 pro-MMA record but hasn't competed since 2019.



#VMTV #Bellator #Arrest #MMA #MMATwitter https://t.co/T7BpqkMWKz

Dillon Danis was recently arrested at a bar in New Jersey for disorderly conduct. In the above footage, Danis can be seen caught in a rear-naked choke by the security guard.

Also Read

Danis is friends with Irish superstar Conor McGregor and can be seen hanging out with 'The Notorious' in several of his social media posts. 'El Jefe's last appearance in an MMA bout came in June 2019 when he defeated Max Humphrey via submission in the first round.

Mark Hunt's lawsuit against the UFC may be a big win for the fighters - read more here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard