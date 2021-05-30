"He doesn't have a chance against me" - Steven Peterson plans on stealing Chase Hooper's spotlight at UFC 263 [Exclusive]

Steven Peterson's (18-9 MMA, 2-3 UFC) most recent UFC victory was nothing short of a spectacle. While countering Martin Bravo's spinning elbow, Peterson landed a fight-ending spinning backfist on 'Toro' at UFC on ESPN+ 17. However, due to subsequent injuries, Peterson couldn't ride the momentum of the highlight reel knockout win.

Two years later, the California native is making a comeback to fight one of the most promising featherweight prospects. Peterson is set to face Chase Hooper (10-1-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC) on June 12. The bout is slated to be featured in the early prelims of UFC 263.

Ahead of his return following a two-year hiatus, Steven Peterson sat down for a candid chat with Sportskeeda's John Hyon Ko. 'Ocho' reflected on the elbow injury that forced him to pull out of the bout against Alan Cruz in February last year.

Peterson then underwent ligament surgery and was signed to fight Seung Woo Choi in February 2021. However, due to overtraining after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, Peterson had to withdraw once again. During the layoff, the Contender Series alum claims to have worked on his coaching skills while continuing his MMA training.

"They did a whole ligament repair and that ended up being a 16-month layoff. It was disheartening but I took it for what it was. I ended up getting Covid around last Christmas. I was out for about a week. By the time I was cleared, it was four weeks to the fight. I ended up injuring myself from overtraining," said Steven Peterson.

Steven Peterson on fighting Chase Hooper next

Steven Peterson is aiming for a first-round knockout win at UFC 263. Peterson is primed to steal Chase Hooper's shine, considering the 21-year-old commands a massive following on social media.

"Now that I get this opportunity, that's ten times the momentum. I mean, the kid's got a hell of a following. He's being pushed by the UFC. It's a great matchup for me. I can show what I've been working on and take everything he's got. I think I deserve it."

Steven Peterson added that he has focussed on his striking for this fight camp. However, the former LFA fighter won't back down if the grappling ace takes the fight to the ground.

"The kid's got heart. He is tough. He reminds me of myself. Back in the day when I fought Cody Williams [Legacy FC 14], I got dropped in the first round. Ended up winning with an omaplata. I had no chance in that fight. [Chase Hooper] has made a habit of doing that. I'm a fan of the style and the heart, but he doesn't have a chance against me."

Check out Steven Peterson's full interview below:

