"He did change 100%" - Javier Mendez reveals how Khabib Nurmagomedov changed after money and fame

In a recent Q&A, American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez was asked if Khabib Nurmagomedov changed after acquiring money and fame. The veteran coach replied in the affirmative and said:

"Yes, he did change. He did change 100%. He became more generous... He became more generous, a bit more kind to people. He was always kind but he became better with people. With more money he became better."

According to the AKA chief, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov became more generous and giving as he became richer. This won't come as a surprise to many of the Dagestani's fans, given his humble and respectful nature.

Khabib Nurmagomedov always maintained that he was fighting for legacy, not money. While money is important to live a good life and be able to accomplish goals, it was never his primary driving factor.

Khabib on why money isn't important to him (inspirational)

His teammate Islam Makhachev also recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov bore all the expenses ahead of Makhachev's fight against Thiago Moises. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Khabib Nurmagomedov said he believes that money doesn't change people but reveals who they truly are.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has channeled his wealth into multiple avenues

Former UFC lightweight king and MMA great Khabib Nurmagomedov came from humble beginnings in the mountains of Dagestan. In addition to having an incredible fight IQ inside the cage that led him to a 29-0 record, 'The Eagle' appears has a keen mind even outside the cage.

The Dagestani sambo artist has used his wealth to transition into the role of entrepreneur. Khabib Nurmagomedov currently owns Eagle FC, a fighting promotion based in Russia, which he hopes will become a feeder to the UFC and Bellator.

Additionally, he has also ventured into the food and beverage industry with a brand of protein bars called Fitroo and a bottled water company called PH Top - Supercharged Alkaline Water by Khabib.

Nurmagomedov was also reported to be stepping into the telecom industry with his own network called Eagle Mobile.

