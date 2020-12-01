UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov proudly announces launch of 'Eagle Mobile'

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken the first step towards his journey after mixed martial arts.

While UFC president Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz have shown confidence in Khabib’s return to the Octagon, the number one ranked pound for pound fighter in the UFC has made it clear that he has no desire to return.

In his latest Instagram post, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the commencement of his entrepreneurial journey with the launch of his Mobile network ‘Eagle Mobile’

Khabib wrote in an Instagram post in Russian which translates to:

“Today is the same day. As they say in the West, Today Is the Day. Day of the big launch of our operator Eagle Mobile! I worked really hard to make the service the way I would like to use it myself. Convenient for everyone, understandable for everyone, honest and responsible. So far only Moscow and the region, but other regions are not far off. This is an interesting and new task for me, but so much the better, because I respect-worthy challenges. Today we start issuing SIM-cards, which means the big journey begins. Join, I will be glad to everyone! And you can follow all the news on the official page.”

Khabib had recently interacted with university students in Russian and had mentioned that he had ‘no competitive desire’.

He further added that he wanted to concentrate on his academics and running his farm, for which he had purchased some animals.

The Dagestani fighter's latest endeavor may further cement his stand to stay outside the Octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov went head to head against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 earlier in the year.

After a dominant performance, Khabib submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke and then announced his retirement from mixed martial arts, sending shockwaves worldwide in the combat sports community.

‘The Eagle’ mentioned that he had promised his mother that he will not fight again without his father by his side.

Khabib Nurmagomedov lost his father and lifelong coach Abdulmanap due to complications arising from COVID 19 in July.

He was visibly emotional after the win and many close to him, including Daniel Cormier, have said that it is highly unlikely that Khabib will be back.

He has recently also purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship.