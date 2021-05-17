"He has to come after me" - Charles Oliveira opens up on what it's like to have Conor McGregor calling him out

Charles Oliveira has become a beacon for those striving hard to succeed in their lives and accomplish their goals. The Brazilian emerged from UFC 262 with the undisputed lightweight gold strapped around his waist after years of perseverance, hard work, and constant striving. The boy from the favela now has the world at his feet.

From being just another name on the roster to bettering himself repeatedly while working towards ultimate victory, Charles Oliveira's life has transformed overnight. An example of the same is that the biggest star of the UFC, Conor McGregor, took to Twitter to congratulate him and hint towards a matchup in the future.

Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion.

Wonder who Twelve is... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2021

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Charles Oliveira was asked how he felt about Conor Mcgregor calling him out. 'Do Bronx' highlighted how the tables have been turned and replied (via translator):

"Yeah, I've called him out a bunch of times. He never wanted it. Now he has to come after me."

Charles Oliveira has been a part of the UFC for eleven years. He began his journey with the UFC in 2010 and has made 29 appearances in the octagon. With his win on Saturday night over Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira set a new record for the most finishes in the history of UFC.

You can watch the full interview below:

Charles Oliveira tells Conor McGregor to worry about Dustin Poirier before thinking of a fight with 'Do Bronx'

'Notorious' tweeted his congratulatory message for Charles Oliveira as soon as the latter won the headliner of UFC 262. In the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked Charles Oliveira how he felt about Conor McGregor's response to his victory. Oliveira said (via translator):

"Conor, worry about Dustin, afterwards, we'll talk about it. Conor, since you're so tough, first beat Dustin, then come to Brazil and I'll put you on your a*s... He's just one of those guys that talks a lot. He needs to beat Dustin first."

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in a conclusive trilogy fight on July 10 in the main event of UFC 264. The two earlier clashed at UFC 257 in January, where 'The Diamond' exacted revenge for his KO loss to Conor McGregor back in 2014 at UFC 178. Dustin Poirier knocked Conor McGregor out in the second round of the fight at UFC 257, leveling the score with the Irishman.

Had Dustin Poirier not opted for the trilogy, he would indeed have fought for the title vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Diamond' remains the number one contender for the 155lbs strap.

