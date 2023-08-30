"He’d prob bully the kids too tbh" - Fans debate if Sean Strickland would be 'the perfect host' of Bully Beatdown 2.0 

Fans had plenty of jokes while debating whether or not Sean Strickland would be a good host for a Bully Beatdown reboot.

Between 2009 and 2012, Bully Beatdown, a show on MTV, featured professional fighters challenging bullies to fight. Depending on the outcome, the bullies and the victim would earn a share of $10,000. The show has aged well as MMA fans continue to make references on social media to this day.

There has never been a legitimate attempt at remaking Bully Beatdown. With that said MMA fans on Reddit recently debated whether UFC middleweight Sean Strickland would be a good host.

The comment section was filled with various responses, including the following:

“He’d prob bully the kids too tbh”

“He’d take the bully’s side more often. But itd be hella entertaining so ya.”

“Pretty sure he belongs on bully beatdown, but not as the host”

“Sean would be the host and exclusively fight each bully and contestant”

“ahhhh that would be so perfect”

Strickland has solidified himself as one of the most outspoken and unpredictable fighters on the UFC roster. Therefore, the 32-year-old could be the perfect host for a Bully Beatdown reboot. In the meantime, he’s focused on becoming a UFC champion later this year.

Sean Strickland ‘probably’ won’t grapple with Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

On September 9, Sean Strickland eyes a massive opportunity in the main event of UFC 293. The number five-ranked UFC middleweight will have a chance to dethrone Israel Adesanya for the 185-pound title. It’ll be easier said than done, as the stylistic matchup doesn’t favor Strickland.

During an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, Strickland had this to say about potentially grappling against Adesanya:

"I've been wrestling a lot in camp. But you know, sometimes you get up there, you're looking at the man. And I think to myself, 'I wanna stand and bang with this guy'. So I probably should wrestle but that's probably not gonna happen."

Strickland last fought on July 1, extending his win streak to two fights with a second-round TKO against Abus Magomedov. Meanwhile, Adesanya is coming off a monumental victory where he knocked out Alex Pereira to regain the UFC middleweight title in April of this year.

