"He was delusional" - Caio Borralho shares his thoughts on the "most overrated" middleweight fighter in the UFC

Caio Borralho did not mince words when asked about who he thinks was the most overrated fighter in the UFC middleweight division.

Ad

The Brazilian pointed at Bo Nickal, calling him the most overrated fighter at 185 pounds. He argued that Nickal’s early claims of becoming champion within two years were out of touch with reality and showed he was never at the level he believed.

In Borralho’s view, the hype train has already slowed. Speaking in a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, Borralho said:

"It was Bo Nickal. People realized that he's not the guy... You know, I like the guy, but he was saying that he's going to be champion in like two years and all that. He was delusional, you know what I mean? He’s not on the level. So I think it was one of the most overrated fighters in the division for sure."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below (48:20):

Ad

Borralho is gearing up to take on his toughest test yet. He faces Nassourdine Imavov this weekend in the UFC Paris main event. Imavov, ranked second at middleweight, is coming off a four-fight win streak that includes a TKO victory over Israel Adesanya.

Borralho, undefeated in seven UFC fights, leans on high defensive numbers and strong wrestling. He lands takedowns at 60 per cent accuracy and absorbs far less damage than most of his peers.

Ad

Caio Borralho claims he's unfazed by UFC booking Reinier de Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez

The middleweight division is heating up after Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant title win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. While many believed the winner of Caio Borralho vs Nassourdine Imavov in Paris would be next in line, the UFC added another twist by scheduling Reinier de Ridder against Anthony Hernandez in Vancouver next month.

Ad

Borralho sees the move as added pressure to deliver, but remains confident a win secures his shot. Sharing his thoughts in an interview with UFC, Borralho said:

“I think they just booked that fight to put some pressure on me and Nas to go here and put on a great performance. I think the fight between me and Nassourdine, by itself, is already a great fight, and I just need to go there, put on a great performance, a great domination, and I think I'm the next one for the title.”

Ad

While previewing a potential clash against Chimaev, he added:

“I think the biggest threat I can give to him is my versatility and how well-rounded I am, how I can mix it up, all the things I've already showed, like my wrestling, and I'm ready to show my grappling. I've already showed my striking in my last two fights with Paul Craig and Cannonier, and I think he knows that. I think I can go there and put a lot of pressure on him because he doesn't like to be pressured in the octagon, and in a five-round fight, I have the courage to do that, so pressure and versatility, that's what I'm going to do.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.