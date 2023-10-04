“He didn’t take a back step” - Dillon Danis brings sole eyewitness to Alex Pereira sparring session to address Andrew Schulz’s concerns

Dillon Danis recently opened up about his sparring sessions with Alex Pereira as he prepares for his boxing bout against Logan Paul next Saturday.

During his appearance on FLAGRANT, the Bellator star addressed host Andrew Schultz's concerns about his striking by bringing in the sole eyewitness to the sparring sessions. The eyewitness mentioned that the former UFC middleweight champion wasn't taking it easy on him, which made for a competitive sparring session.

"It was a really intense sparring session. It was actually one of the hardest sparring sessions I've ever seen him like, spar at and go...He did three minute-six rounds at a high pace...Alex [Pereira] was cracking him and he didn't take a back step, there was no low in the sparring." [39:45 - 40:18]

Dillon Danis then brought up that he also assisted 'Poatan' in preparing for his recent light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. He complimented the former UFC middleweight champion for his generosity as he repaid the favor and helped prepare him for his boxing bout, saying:

"I don't wanna take credit for his win but I helped him for Jan [Blachowicz fight] and he said that he would help me for this and he drove all the way from Connecticut just before him going on vacation just to help me. It was really cool of him." [40:33 - 40:44]

It will be interesting to see how Dillon Danis performs in his boxing bout against Logan Paul as Alex Pereira is a former two-division kickboxing champion and regarded as one of the top strikers in MMA.

Check out the full video:

Dillon Danis reveals he thought bouncer in infamous video was a police officer

Dillon Danis recently opened up about the infamous viral video and photos of the bouncer allegedly choking him out.

While speaking to Andrew Schulz during the aforementioned appearance, the Bellator star explained his side of the story and noted that he was both drunk and on painkillers at the time of the incident. He mentioned that the police had arrived on the scene and assumed the man on his back was an officer rather than the bouncer, saying:

"The cops are in front of me and they're like, 'Stop resisting.' I don't know who's behind me, I think it's a cop and I'm drunk and I'm on percocets...I thought it was a cop [instead of the bouncer] until I saw the footage...That's why in the video I'm not fighting back." [26:31 - 28:04]

