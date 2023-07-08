"He dont know you lil bro" - Dillon Danis teases 'negotiations' with WWE's Triple H, fans react

Dillon Danis has suggested that he's amid negotiations with WWE icon Triple H and the WWE organization. The WWE is a professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment organization, which features choreographed wrestling matches and scripted storylines with pre-determined outcomes.

The WWE is widely heralded amongst the biggest sports-entertainment organizations and the premier pro wrestling-based organization in the world today. This week's edition of WWE's Friday Night SmackDown (July 7, 2023) took place earlier tonight at the iconic MSG (Madison Square Garden) arena in New York.

On that note, Danis has tweeted a photograph of himself alongside WWE's CCO (Chief Content Officer) and head of creative, Triple H (real name: Paul Levesque). A BJJ stalwart and MMA fighter, Danis attached a comment alongside the photo, hinting that he could possibly join the WWE. Danis' tweet read as follows:

"negotiations."

The MMA community subsequently addressed Dillon Danis' photo with Triple H and him teasing a move to the WWE. Some fans jested that 'El Jefe' will withdraw from his professional wrestling matches just as he's been doing in his MMA bouts and proposed boxing matches in recent years. One fan mockingly wrote:

"He dont know you lil bro"

Besides, other fans indicated that Danis probably approached Triple H as a fan for the photo and an autograph. One Twitter user jested that Danis might get choked out even in the WWE, alluding to the infamous incident where the 29-year-old got choked out by a bouncer/chocolatier. Besides, another fan mocked Danis for potentially moving away from legitimate combat sports:

"POV: when you find out the real fight game isn't for you"

Other Twitter users joked that no one wants Danis. One fan speculated that Danis is likely negotiating for the job of a cameraman in the WWE:

"To be a camera man?"

Alternatively, some fans seemingly encouraged Danis to secure a good deal with the WWE and reap the financial rewards of it. One fan tweeted:

"Get that bag son"

Screenshots of fan responses to Danis' tweet

A closer look at Dillon Danis' potential move to the WWE

Dillon Danis' most recent professional combat sports contest was an MMA bout. The fight in question was a 175-pound catchweight bout at Bellator 222 in June 2019, which saw Danis defeat Max Humphrey via first-round submission. Following that, 'El Jefe' has feuded with multiple MMA fighters and boxers on social media.

However, none of the feuds have culminated in Dillon Danis facing anyone in an MMA bout or a boxing match. Danis notably withdrew from a boxing match against YouTube megastar and boxer KSI that was expected to take place in January of this year.

Besides, the BJJ ace and MMA megastar Conor McGregor's training partner hasn't competed in the sport of submission grappling since September 2017.

Presently, neither Triple H nor the WWE have made any official announcement regarding negotiations with Danis. Nevertheless, Danis has taken to Instagram to post photos of himself alongside WWE legends Rey Mysterio and Edge, besides his photos with Triple H.

