“He ensured the Quran was elevated above them all” - Tristan Tate defends brother Andrew Tate amid Quran photo backlash

Tristan Tate stands firmly in support of his brother, Andrew Tate, amidst the recent controversy surrounding a photograph involving the Quran.

Polarizing social media persona Andrew Tate has once again found himself embroiled in controversy. A recent Twitter post featuring him casually reading what appears to be the Quran, has ignited a storm of reactions.

While the image may be surprising to some, it should be noted that Andrew Tate publicly declared his conversion to Islam in the latter part of 2022.

Check out the social media post below:

Tristan Tate has stepped forward to defend his brother amidst the current controversy. Drawing upon their shared experience of being imprisoned in Romania on charges related to human trafficking and other serious allegations, Tristan revealed that 'Cobra' consistently kept the Quran on the unoccupied top bunk during their time in confinement. Expressing his personal dismay, Tristan voiced his frustration at witnessing individuals attacking his brother:

"When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times. I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all. It actually upsets me to see 'Muslims' attack him, I know how very hard he tries."

Check out Tristan Tate's tweet below:

Andrew Tate responds to sexual assault charges on Conor McGregor

Amid the recent sexual assault allegations against UFC star Conor McGregor, Andrew Tate has voiced his perspective on the matter. The former two-division champion has been embroiled in controversy following accusations of sexual assault by an unidentified woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023, held at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida.

'Cobra', in his tweets, hinted at the possibility of a conspiracy targeting McGregor. Drawing from his own personal experiences with legal troubles, including allegations related to human trafficking, he alluded to a concerning trend of false sexual accusations against wealthy individuals:

"Human trafficker."

He added:

"No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us."

Check out the social media post below:

Andrew Tate @Cobratate No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us. No men with money are safe. They’re coming for all of us.

