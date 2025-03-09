  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC 313: Pereira vs. Ankalaev
  • "He doesn't even try to hide it" - Fans spot Dana White looking upset seeing Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev scorecard moments before announcement

"He doesn't even try to hide it" - Fans spot Dana White looking upset seeing Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev scorecard moments before announcement

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 09, 2025 08:29 GMT
dana
Dana White's (left) seemingly poor reaction to the Magomed Ankalaev (center right) vs. Alex Pereira (far right) scorecard draws fan attention [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter, and @UFCEurope via X/Twitter]

Dana White is less than pleased with the manner in which the UFC 313 main event turned out. That is, at least, according to fans on X/Twitter who have caught wind of a clip wherein the UFC CEO can be seen reading the scorecards for the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev fight before its official announcement.

Ad

What fans are now focusing on is White seeming unenthused upon learning that Ankalaev had defeated Pereira via unanimous decision on a 49-46, 48-47, 49-47 scorecard. The moment took place seconds before White wrapped the light heavyweight belt around Ankalaev's waist.

Check out Dana White's reaction to the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev scorecards before their announcement:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

White's reaction raised the collective eyebrow of the MMA fandom on X/Twitter, many of whom were shocked that the UFC CEO could express his apparent discontent over a new champion being crowned. One fan opined that a rematch would be massively lucrative if booked, so he didn't understand White's issue.

"Why not? A rematch would sell a lot"

Others, though, were merely shocked that White reacted in that manner at all.

Ad
"It's actually kinda crazy that he doesn't even try to hide it"

Some fans even took to cracking jokes about White's reaction.

"The face I make when I open the fridge and it's empty"

Another fan claimed to have picked up on what the result was before the announcement due to White's reaction.

"I peeped that and knew Ank won"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Ad
Fan reaction to Dana White&#039;s reaction to Magomed Ankalaev&#039;s win
Fan reaction to Dana White's reaction to Magomed Ankalaev's win

White seemed interested in booking a rematch in the post-fight interview but fell just short of confirming it. Given Ankalaev's confidence heading into UFC 313, it is likely he will welcome a rematch if it does occur.

Ad

Dana White had previous issues with Magomed Ankalaev from another title fight

Magomed Ankalaev's hard-fought win over Alex Pereira was his second crack at UFC gold. His first title fight was for the vacant light heavyweight belt against Jan Błachowicz, which ended controrversially with a draw. The result outraged the Dagestani, but White was having none of it at the UFC 282 post-fight presser.

Ad
"I heard Ankalaev is upset or whatever. What do you want me to do? He got beat up the first two rounds. You took him to the ground. What are you going to do?"

Check out Dana White's response to Magomed Ankalaev's demand (1:18):

youtube-cover

Ankalaev had even claimed that he may not ever fight for the UFC again, which White took no issue with at the time.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी