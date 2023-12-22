“He has more experience” – Nong-O Hama believes Superbon’s lengthy time at the top will play a vital role against Tawanchai

Nong-O Hama provided his prediction for the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event.

On Friday, December 22, ONE Championship will end 2023 with a stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 card featuring three world title matchups. In the main event, Tawanchai PK Saenchai looks to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in a highly-anticipated super-fight against Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon has undoubtedly been one of the toughest fights to predict, with fighters and analysts struggling to pick a side. As for Nong-O Hama, who is also fighting at ONE Friday Fights 46, he believes world title experience will be the difference maker.

Nong-O had this to say during a recent interview with ONE:

“Personally, I think Superbon [will defeat Tawanchai] because he has more experience. But this game will be fought in small gloves. Anything can happen.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Nong-O Hama voices respect for Nico Carrillo ahead of their upcoming clash at ONE Friday Fights 46

Earlier this year, Nong-O Hama’s 10-0 run in ONE was ended when Jonathan Haggerty dethroned him of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. At ONE Friday Fights 46, the Thai superstar looks to get back on track against Scotland’s Nico Carrillo at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

During the previously mentioned interview with ONE, Nong-O voiced his respect for Carrillo before they fight on Friday:

“Nico Carrillo is one of the top-level foreign fighters. In his latest fight where he knocked Muangthai out, I noticed that he’s big, calm, and his attacks pack a punch.”

Nong-O has a statement to make at ONE Friday Fights 46. Despite his legendary resume, some people have begun underestimating him because of his age, 37, potentially making it more difficult for him to keep up with younger fighters.

As for Nico Carrillo, the 25-year-old plans to skyrocket himself into the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title picture. Earlier this year, Carrillo made his promotional debut and now holds a record of 2-0, both wins by knockout. It’ll be intriguing to see if he can overcome a massive step up in competition.