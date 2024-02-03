"He is full crazy nowadays" - Renato Moicano unsure if Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will come to fruition

Conor McGregor is expected to return against Michael Chandler later this year. However, UFC lightweight Renato Moicano is not convinced about the fight actually coming to fruition.

McGregor's UFC return was originally announced in early 2023 before he and Chandler started shooting for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Moicano declared that he likes McGregor but doesn't see the bout against Chandler materializing based on how the Irishman portrays his lifestyle on social media. The Brazilian said:

"We don’t know if that fight’s going to happen. McGregor is full crazy nowadays. He’s making videos eating food, and he looks drunk or on drugs or something, I don’t know. But I like McGregor, to be honest with you. I think he’s funny. I think he’s entertaining. Michael Chandler is just trying to get the fight, and it’s kind of lame if you ask me. It is what it is."

Last year, Moicano was dragged into the McGregor-Chandler drama as 'The Notorious' trolled his would-be foe by suggesting Moicano as an opponent for 'Iron' at UFC 300.

However, the No.13-ranked lightweight contender quickly dismissed the possibility, writing:

"Nah, I’m good too easy…"

Moicano is set to face Drew Dober this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 235 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Michael Chandler believes Conor McGregor is a "quitter"

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon will turn out to be a sour tale in the Irishman's illustrious career, at least according to Michael Chandler.

Speaking about the matchup on a segment of Bussin With The Boys, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion speculated that McGregor withers under pressure and that he'll finish him in the second round:

"He is going to be slower, he is going to be sloppier, he is going to be less motivated, especially at 185 [pounds]... The fact of the matter is Conor McGregor is a quitter, especially when the pressure gets put on him. Look at the Khabib [Nurmagomedov] fight, look at the Nate Diaz fight, the [Dustin] Poirier fights."

Chandler added:

"I mean, when he gets pressure put on him, the guy who thinks he is the alpha dog doesn't like the pressure because, ultimately, it's one big facade... The real Conor is a quitter. Conor McGregor is going to quit in the second round of this fight."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below: