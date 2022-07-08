"He gets sh** done" - Paddy Pimblett reveals his favorite superhero

Paddy Pimblett has named the fictional character 'Batman' as his favorite superhero.

Accompanied by Molly McCann, he recently had a chat with Gary Neville for The Overlap. When asked about his favorite superhero, 'The Baddy' said that he was fond of 'Batman' as the DC Comics anti-hero would deliver justice despite not having any superpowers:

"Even though he's not a superhero, I have to go Batman, just because he's a normal fella. I like Batman, me lad... He's got no superpowers but he gets sh** done. That's how we roll."

Watch Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann on The Overlap below:

Both Pimblett and McCann will next be seen in action at the UFC London event on July 23.

Pimblett will take on Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight scrap, while 'Meatball' will lock horns with Hannah Goldy in a flyweight bout.

The card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall.

Paddy Pimblett predicts a first-round finish against Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett believes his upcoming bout with Jordan Leavitt will likely end in the first round. In a vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' said he will probably finish 'The Monkey King' within the first five minutes of the fight:

"I'm gonna knock him out in the first five minutes, more than likely. That's it. I'm gonna come out and put it on him in a big way. He will wilt under the pressure in the first or the early second, and I'm gonna finish him."

Watch the full vlog below:

Despite having only two fights in the UFC, Pimblett has quickly become a prominent figure among MMA fans. The 27-year-old made his UFC debut in September 2021 and defeated Luigi Vendramini via first-round knockout.

In his second outing in March this year, 'The Baddy' finished Rodrigo Vargas with a rear-naked choke in the opening round.

Pimblett won a Performance of the Night bonus for both fights.

Now that Pimblett is getting a jump up in competition with Leavitt, fans will have to wait and see if can continue his impressive run on July 23.

