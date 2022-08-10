He got finished 7 times in the UFC, he won't be upset if he loses once more - Islam Makhachev ruthlessly trolls Charles Oliveira's record

Islam Makhachev recently took a dig at Charles Oliveira's 33-8 professional record, which includes thirty UFC outings. Makhachev, who is scheduled to fight Oliviera at UFC 280, noted that 'do Bronx' has been finished seven times in his eight UFC losses.

Makhachev trolled Oliveira, claiming the Brazilian wouldn't mind another loss when they meet at the UFC 280 headliner in October. The Dagestani contender further joked about being unhappy to have someone who has been finished seven times as champion.

Makhachev said during a recent appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show:

"Of course I really believe [that I'll smash Oliveira]. Because brother, he lose in the UFC seven times, brother. He not gonna upset if he lose one more time. People finish him seven times brother... And this guy champion in my division. I'm very upset because of [this]."

Watch Makhachev's appearance on the DC & RC Show:

A true veteran of the sport, Charles Oliveira has been fighting in the UFC since 2010. The Brazilian had his share of ups and downs in his career prior to his current eleven-fight win streak that saw him rise to UFC glory.

Oliveira's last UFC loss came against Paul Felder in 2017 via second-round TKO. Meanwhile, Makhachev's lone professional loss came against Adriano Martins via first-round knockout in his sophomore UFC outing, back in 2015.

Islam Makhachev dismisses Charles Oliveira's wins over "easy" Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

Islam Makhachev was also unimpressed with Charles Oliveira's recent wins over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. Oliveira defeated Poirier via third-round submission, defending his title for the first time at UFC 269.

Although he was stripped of his title ahead of his bout against Gaethje, the Brazilian did a quicker job this time, dispatching 'The Highlight' via first-round submission at UFC 274.

However, Makhachev claims that both Gaethje and Poirier were easy fights for 'do Bronx' as they are primarily strikers. The Dagestani standout also believes that 'The Diamond' and 'The Highlight' have lesser hunger compared to new contenders like himself, Mateusz Gamrot and Beneil Dariush. The Dagestani phenom further said during the same interview:

"Brother, everybody who say, Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje or other guys... They all have money these guys, they don't want to challenge. We have new blood, me, [Mateusz] Gamrot, Beneil Dariush. They really tough fights for him. Because Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje, they never grappling, they just striking, that's why this is easy fight for him. But he know Islam Makhachev very hard fight for him."

