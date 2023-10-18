“He hit his head on the mat” - Justin Gaethje clarifies UFC 294 open workouts incident with Kamaru Usman

The highly anticipated UFC 294 is just around the corner, with Kamaru Usman preparing for his co-main event showdown against Khamzat Chimaev. This fight became a reality after a last-minute withdrawal by Paulo Costa due to elbow surgery. However, ahead of this electrifying battle, a recent video from the UFC 294 open workouts stirred up some speculations.

In this footage, Kamaru Usman appeared to toss Justin Gaethje, the BMF champion, during a workout session. Some viewers believed they witnessed a minor incident where Usman's head may have made contact with the mat.

Expand Tweet

To put these speculations to rest, Justin Gaethje addressed the situation through his X handle. Gaethje stated:

"He said I’m good or something like that. I thought he hit his head on the mat. I asked him if he hit his head in this clip when we got up and he said no 👊"

"He actually said I’m gunna go with cosmo to be exact."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Usman is no stranger to the limelight, and he's entering this fight on the heels of a decision loss to Leon Edwards in their welterweight title rematch. With a fight record of 20 wins and three losses, Usman is determined to break his two-fight losing streak and re-establish himself as one of the top fighters in the UFC.

The matchup against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev promises to be an intense contest where these two warriors will leave it all in the octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

As the highly anticipated UFC 294 event draws near, Alexander Volkanovski, the featherweight champion who will headline the fight card, has shared his thoughts on the co-main event featuring Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Volkanovski expressed some concerns about Kamaru Usman's chances in the short-notice fight against the explosive Chimaev.

"Chimaev is going to be, you think, in better condition. I don't know how long Usman's been training for, and Chimaev is a very, very high-paced fighter. So, does that come into play... Can Usman handle... that pace that Chimaev is going put."

He added:

"Everything is going to be a hundred per cent; it's a three-rounder... I think the pace that Chimaev is going to set is going to be hard to deal with for someone on short notice... If his gas tank doesn't hold up... with the pressure Chimaev is going to do, I think it's going to be a hard night for Usman."

Check out the clip below [02:51 mark]: