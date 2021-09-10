"He is kind of targeting the broadcasters a little bit more" - Laura Sanko weighs in on Conor McGregor lashing out at DC and Anthony Smith

UFC reporter and analyst Laura Sanko weighed in on the controversy involving Conor McGregor and UFC fighters Daniel Cormier and Anthony Smith. Sanko gave her thoughts about the Irishman's tweets flung towards Cormier, who works as an analyst alongside her on ESPN.

"He's never been shy about willing to play heel" said Sanko. "I do think it's interesting that he's kind of targeting the broadcasters a little bit more. And I think he even got a bit salty with Anthony Smith there for a second too" she continued.

Sanko's remarks came after McGregor's recent attack on Daniel Cormier, which ignited from the Irishman being offended by Daniel Cormier's comments.

Conor McGregor commented the following in a tweet that was subsequently deleted:

"Clean check right there by Poirier" fat drunk f*** DC."

Conor McGregor also went after UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, shortly after Smith condemned Conor McGregor's Tweets regarding Khabib Nurmagomedov's father. 'Lion Heart' believed that 'The Notorious' went too far with his words and should restrain his feelings a bit more. McGregor was far from happy about his reply and commented:

"@lionheartasmith who’s getting shot for what? What the f**k are you saying you big zombie. The disrespect coming my way consistently is what is causing my response. Are you stupid? You do not see this? F**k off and leave me alone you losers. You nobodies. I’m preparing to return" read McGregor's tweet, which now has been deleted.

Conor McGregor's antics on social media might land him a fight against Jake Paul

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been targeting a fight against Conor McGregor for the longest time. The Irishman recently revealed he has just two fights left on his UFC contract. Knowing the unpredictable nature of combat sports and the buzz surrounding both men, it wouldn't be outlandish to deem a fight between the two as probable.

During the Full Send podcast, Jake Paul revealed that there have been talks between him and McGregor's management about a potential future boxing bout.

Paul said:

"It worked, and it sparked a whole onslaught of attention and media. And then, reporters are asking him about me. Now, that fight is getting more and more real as every single day goes on... I mean, yeah, like, it could definitely happen. There's talks with our managers. Anything is possible."

