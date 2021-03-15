"He has to live with that, not me" - Jan Blachowicz answers if he has bad blood with Daniel Cormier after 'biased' UFC 259 commentary

Daniel Cormier came under fire for 'biased commentary' during the main event at UFC 259. Jan Blachowicz successfully defended his light heavyweight title for the first time against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259. Adesanya lost his bid for a second title even though he entered the matchup of champions as a sizeable favorite. Although the contest went back and forth in the initial rounds, Jan Blachowicz clearly emerged dominant in the championship rounds.

In the aftermath of the fight, UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan faced backlash for 'extremely biased commentary'. However, Jan Blachowicz does not seem to be all that bothered by the controversy.

In a recent interview, Jan Blachowicz revealed that he is too happy with the title defense to be affected by such incidents. Speaking of Daniel Cormier, Jan Blachowicz told MMA Fighting:

"They don’t see me in this fight, they see just…you know, Israel (Adesanya). But I don’t know, I don’t care. Maybe you know, they are friends and that’s why. What can I do? Nothing. But anyway that was not probable what they have done. If he did too because I don’t watch the fight yet, so first of all I have to watch it. But what people say, they just don’t a good job inside there, you know. I don’t care, you know. He do what he do, he have to live with that, not me. I’m happy, I defend my part, I am still the champion so…Everything good can happen right now…Nothing can change the happiness inside me, so I don’t care."

Daniel Cormier disagrees with accusations of biased commentary

Daniel Cormier faced criticism for favoring 'The Last Stylebender' while working on commentary duties for the main event of UFC 259. Cormier took to Twitter to state that he found his commentary honest even after rewatching the fight. Shutting down the claims against him, Daniel Cormier wrote on Twitter:

“I just rewatched. I don’t agree at all. I was actually speaking to Jan and the times he was successful. I had the fight 2-2 going into (Round) 5 and after watching it again I feel same way. Nothing changed. And by the way, Jan did bite on a ton of fakes and feints. Izzy didn’t capitalize.”

I just rewatched. I don’t agree at all. I was actually speaking to Jan and the times he was successful. I had fight 2-2 going into 5 and after watching it again I feel same way. Nothing changed. And btw Jan did bite on a ton of fakes and feints. Izzy didn’t capitalize https://t.co/WTvZ8G0Y4o — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021