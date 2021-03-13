Jan Blachowicz takes a shot at Daniel Cormier for 'biased' commentary at UFC 259

Daniel Cormier joined UFC color commentators Joe Rogan and Jon Anik at the desk for UFC 259, which was headlined by the title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya.

Jan Blachowicz successfully defended his light heavyweight belt against the middleweight champion in the long-awaited superfight. Adesanya went up a weight class last weekened in an attempt to become the fifth 'Champ-Champ' in UFC history.

At the end of the fight, quite a few fans, as well as UFC fighters, complained about the commentary during the main event being too biased towards Israel Adesanya.

Commentary is so bias is unbelievable, makes me hate this shit — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 7, 2021

Speaking to MMA.PL, the 205-pounds champion and the victor of the UFC 259 main event, Jan Blachowicz, opened up about the 'bias' in the commentary and how he felt about it.

"I heard that commentary was biased. I thought they are both professionals... I don't know if they lack professionalism or they love Adesanya so much that they couldn't even see that he was losing the fight. It doesn't really matter to me. You have to ask them what it was about," said Blachowicz.

Jan Blachowicz went on to take a shot at Daniel Cormier for 'seeing only one fighter' inside the Octagon.

"This also shows what a fake guy Daniel Cormier is. On one hand, he congratulates me, writes some tweets, and then he comments on the fight and sees only one fighter. I only make a private opinion there and that's it," said Blachowicz.

Daniel Cormier denies being biased against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259

Despite several fans and fighters claiming so, Daniel Cormier is absolutely adamant that the commentary during the main event of the night was not at all biased. Answering a fan on Twitter, DC said that he rewatched the pay-per-view and did not agree with the general consensus about what was said at UFC 259.

I just rewatched. I don’t agree at all. I was actually speaking to Jan and the times he was successful. I had fight 2-2 going into 5 and after watching it again I feel same way. Nothing changed. And btw Jan did bite on a ton of fakes and feints. Izzy didn’t capitalize https://t.co/WTvZ8G0Y4o — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 11, 2021

Whether Daniel Cormier is biased towards Israel Adesanya or not, it is clear that he is not fully impressed by Jan Blachowicz. While discussing the UFC 259 main event on an episode of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier ranked his arch-nemesis Jon Jones as the best 205-pounder on the planet ahead of the current light heavyweight champion.

DC also revealed on the podcast that Jan Blachowicz had approached the table after his win and said to him, 'Now I show that I am the real champ'. In response, Cormier said, 'Jan, you have always been the real champ. I am so happy for you, buddy.'

Daniel Cormier also posted similar comments on Twitter, asking fans to 'put some respect' on Jan Blachowicz's name.

Put some respect on @JanBlachowicz name, congrats to the champ on a great performance. No one sleeping on you anymore champ. pic.twitter.com/0TI8a4Jey7 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 8, 2021