"He'll come after me" - Javier Mendez expects Conor McGregor to 'do his research' and 'fire back' at him because he criticized the Irishman

Conor McGregor and Javier Mendez aren’t exactly known to be friends. After all, Mendez is the head coach of McGregor’s archrival, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nevertheless, neither Conor McGregor nor Javier Mendez ever launched overt personal attacks against each other. However, this recently changed as Mendez strongly condemned the infamous Covid tweet that McGregor directed at Khabib’s late father.

Additionally, during a recent live stream on the JavierMendezAKAPodcast YouTube channel, Mendez spoke about Conor McGregor targeting Daniel Cormier as of late. Mendez stated:

“Let’s face it, I had some choice words for him (Conor McGregor) that were way worse than DC. But I’m the lowly coach, so I’m not as important. At one point he’s going to come after me, and rightfully so. He has some shots coming at me because I fired some at him. So, he’ll fire at me eventually. That’s who he is. And I’ll take ‘em.”

Javier Mendez also explained why Conor McGregor has never taken shots at him:

“No, he never has (fired shots at me). But I never really fired at him. And now, I have. So, it’s only fair that he could fire back at me. And I accept. I accept. Whatever he comes at me, he comes at me with. He’ll do his research, but he’s not gonna have very much. I don’t really have much to come at me. He will do his research. He will come after me.”

Watch the video below:

Javier Mendez reiterated his dislike for Conor McGregor

Javier Mendez and his co-host ‘Sunglasses Guy’ Len jested about Conor McGregor potentially hiring private investigators to dig up mean tweets that Mendez must’ve made in the past:

“Who knows?” Mendez said, adding, “He comes in with great resources, and he does his research. So, he’ll do his research, and he’s not gonna find very much of anything; other than my dislike for him.” (*Video courtesy: JavierMendezAKAPodcast; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Conor McGregor is notorious for being tremendously cerebral. 'The Notorious’ conducts extensive research for his fights regarding his opponents and their teammates. This was on full display during the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference.

Be it going after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s friend and manager Ali Abdelaziz by referencing “Noah” or alluding to the alleged homophobia in Nurmagomedov’s native Dagestan. Conor McGregor goes all-out in research and preparation against his foes.

Presently, Conor McGregor is recovering from his leg injury and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

