“He looks 300 pounds minimum” - Jon Jones’ unique entry at PFL vs. Bellator’s mega event triggers pandemonium on social media

Jon Jones made a shock appearance at the historic PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The ongoing event at Kingdom Arena showcases bouts between reigning PFL champions and recently acquired Bellator titleholders, alongside numerous matchups between former champions from both organizations.

Headlining the event is a showdown between Renan Ferreira and Ryan Bader, while Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen serves as the co-main event.

As the main card heated up with multiple fights ending in finishes, the UFC heavyweight champion made an entrance in an Arabian thawb. He was greeted by PFL chairman Donn Davis and boxing icon Mike Tyson upon his arrival.

Fans responded to Jones' presence at Kingdom Arena with a diverse range of reactions.

"Jon Jones more like Bon Bones."

"He looks 300 pounds minimum."

"They are more excited about him then Yoel vs. Santos. Omg that was a boring a** fight."

"We gonna get another Francis stare down?"

"Nice of the GOAT to bless everyone with his greatness."

'Bones' has previously been at PFL events, notably when he served as a cornerman for his teammate Maurice Greene at PFL 5 last June. During this event, Jones also had an encounter with Francis Ngannou and participated in a cordial face-off with the former champion.

Jon Jones discusses UFC 300 main event proposal from Hunter Campbell

Jon Jones recently revealed that he turned down an opportunity to headline UFC 300.

'Bones' was sidelined due to a pectoral injury, resulting in his withdrawal from the title bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jones stated that he declined an offer from the UFC's Hunter Campbell to fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13, during the promotion's landmark pay-per-view event. The reigning champion explained that he opted out due to concerns about insufficient time for adequate training:

"I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me. He said, 'Jon, I know it's only nine weeks away, but if there's any chance you're feeling up to it, man, it'd be awesome news for the community that you're coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever'. And as honored as I am for the opportunity, I just don't think I'll be ready."

