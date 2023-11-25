'He looks lost' - John Fury’s criticism of Tyson Fury and his fighting style echoed by Eddie Hearn 

Tyson Fury is gearing up to take on Oleksandr Usyk in an epic clash next year, and according to the Brit's father, he is nowhere near ready to face 'The Cat'.

John Fury recently made headlines after he came out criticizing his son in rather surprising fashion. According to him, 'The Gypsy King' has adopted a fighting style that would not have toppled Wladimir Klitschko, whom Fury defeated in 2015.

Eddie Hearn was recently made aware of the comments, and appeared somewhat stunned by John Fury's harsh words. But the Matchroom Boxing chairman did not entirely disagree with the sentiment, and shared his own take on Tyson Fury's current form during an interview with Seconds Out.

He said this:

"I just feel like maybe he's slowed down a bit, maybe his reactions aren't the same. So he's got a little bit more aggresive, I think it's better to watch..."

Hearn continued:

"How does [Tyson Fury] beat Usyk? Does he have that aggresive style? Does he revert to type? It's very difficult to be that kind of fighter that he was against Klitschko... I think he looks a little bit lost in styles to be honest with you. But maybe his confidence in his reactions and his speed and movement isn't the same."

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou could face off in a rematch, according to Frank Warren

Tyson Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, has made it clear that 'The Gypsy King' would be interested in a rematch with Francis Ngannou.

The pair faced off in a much-anticipated crossover boxing clash in Saudi Arabia last month, with many expecting the WBC champion to dismantle 'The Predator'.

Despite it being Ngannou's professional debut, he gave Fury what he described as "his toughest fight in ten years," as they traded blows for all ten scheduled rounds. Tyson Fury was awarded a controversial decision victory, but Francis Ngannou landed the biggest punch of the night, a sharp left hook that dropped his opponent.

Despite winning the bout, Fury's promoter stated that the WBC champion would like to schedule a rematch with Ngannou, possibly to hush the uproar made by fans in the wake of the result.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, Warren said this:

"I think there’s a good chance of that happening... Let’s get the big one [with Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17] out of the way first, and then we’ll see where we go. But I do think [it’ll happen]. Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it."

