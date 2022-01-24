Josh Thomson says Francis Ngannou's boxing looked horrible at UFC 270 - "He was missing everything by a mile" 

Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou's boxing against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 this past weekend.

While he may have beaten Gane in the main event on Saturday night, Ngannou had to rely on a skill many didn't know he had in order to get the job done - his grappling.

From the takedowns to how he controlled the challenger on the ground, Ngannou gave a whole new meaning to his 'Predator' nickname in Anaheim.

Ngannou's reliable precision and power was certainly on display last March when he knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the UFC heavyweight champion. However, against Gane, Josh Thomson believes he left a whole lot to be desired.

During the most recent episode the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said:

“He looked horrible in his boxing, Francis did. He was laboring everything, he was forcing everything, he didn’t look technical at all. Loading up and he was missing everything by a mile. I mean, a lot of things weren’t even close. You can just tell he was so tense, trying to hit him and I think there was just so much pressure from all the trash talk, all the video talk, all the corner talk, all of that stuff. I wasn’t impressed with the fight at all.”

Catch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Why is the boxing of Francis Ngannou important?

Francis Ngannou possesses overwhelming power. With that in mind, he could spend the rest of his days in mixed martial arts utilizing what he's learned on the ground - only having to use his hands if absolutely necessary.

However, if speculation is to be believed and he is, in fact, going to move over to professional boxing, he may need to work on sharpening up his technique.

A showdown with Tyson Fury has been heavily rumored. However, even those within his camp will recognize what a tall mountain that is to climb. After all, 'The Gypsy King' recently knocked out boxing's biggest powerhouse Deontay Wilder.

The contract dispute between the UFC and Ngannou is still ongoing but for now, the praise needs to be directed towards the adjustments he and his team were able to make.

Edited by Harvey Leonard