"He would be too much to deal with" - Tyron Woodley says Gervonta Davis has no chance against Demetrious Johnson in MMA

Tyron Woodley says ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson would dominate boxing superstar Gervonta Davis in MMA.

Over the past few months, Francis Ngannou's transition to professional boxing has fueled the boxing vs. MMA debate. Most scenarios involve MMA fighters going to "The Sweet Science," but former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley recently discussed a fantasy matchup featuring ONE's Demetrious Johnson staying in his respective sport.

During a video posted on his Instagram, Woodley had this to say about Gervonta Davis fighting in MMA:

"I think that Gervonta Davis could do great in MMA, just because of his size, and the weight class he would fight in. He would probably fight in 125, 135, 145 weight class."

Woodley continued by discussing a MMA fight between Davis and 'Mighty Mouse':

"I don't think Gervonta Davis could defeat Demetrious Johnson. I think he would be too much to deal with. I think Demetrious is too skilled. I don't think he can beat him. He would be on him like white on rice. That would be a fight I would actually watch."

Watch Woodley's comments about Davis and Johnson below:

Tyron Woodley explains why Gervonta Davis could find success at lower MMA weight classes

The narrative of boxers struggling in professional MMA revolves around their lack of grappling experience. With that said, Tyron Woodley believes Gervonta Davis could overcome that because he believes the lower-weight classes don't have as much higher-level wrestling and jiu-jitsu.

Woodley had this to say:

"Imagine anybody taking the Gervonta Davis punch with four-ounce gloves. The only thing that makes them very competitive in that weight, there's not many good wrestlers and not that many good jiu-jitsu players in that weight division."

Gervonta Davis (29-0) last fought in April 2023, defeating Ryan Garcia by seventh-round TKO. 'Tank' looks to continue his undefeated run on June 15 when he takes on Frank Martin (18-0) for the former's WBA lightweight world title.

