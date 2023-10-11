"He was never in" - Chael Sonnen claims Charles Oliveira was never going to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 with hilarious theory

Chael Sonnen has stated that Charles Oliveira kept his word by withdrawing from UFC 294, where he was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev.

'The American Gangster' is known for his brash and wild claims, and his recent theory about 'do Bronx' never planning on fighting against Makhachev lives up to his reputation. Chael Sonnen's theory is based on a statement made by Charles Oliveira in the wake of his TKO win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in June.

'Do Bronx' made it clear that he wouldn't be available to fight again before November, which ruled him out of a potential Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294. But after the Makhachev vs. Oliveira rematch was announced, Oliveira admitted that he only said that he was unavailable before November due of rumors that the UFC wanted to host a card in Brazil around that time.

Chael Sonnen was asked by a fan on X (formerly Twitter) if he thought that Oliveira had pulled out. 'The American Gangster' replied with this:

"Not really. He was never in. He told us 3x he wasn’t fighting in October. Just following through on his word."

News of Charles Oliveira's withdrawal came via his team and not the UFC, which has ruffled some feathers among the promotion's brass.

CEO Dana White expressed immense frustration with the Brazilian's camp, who had reported the injury before the UFC had a chance to notify officials in Abu Dhabi.

Chael Sonnen shares his thoughts on Dillon Danis being sued by Logan Paul and Nina Agdal

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are gearing up to face off in the boxing ring this weekend.

The pair have shared plenty of trash-talk in the lead up to fight night, but Danis' ploy to target Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, has landed 'El Jefe' in legal trouble.

Danis is being sued by Paul and Agdal for defamation and harassment, after 'El Jefe' relentlessly posted pictures online of Agdal with former boyfriends.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts on the lawsuit. It seems that 'The American Gangster' can't understand what all the fuss is about. He said:

"I like the Pauls, and that's a perfectly pretty girl... she's saying that her reputation was hurt. I don't know her name! I know what she looks like half-naked, I know a bunch of dudes' names that she's been with, I don't know her name. There wasn't a reputation to damage. I'm not trying to be a jerk about it, but the most famous thing about her is that she's engaged to Logan Paul. What is this lawsuit about?!"

