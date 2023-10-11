"People can’t keep their f**king mouths shut” - Dana White BLASTS Charles Oliveira and his camp for leaking news of his injury ahead of UFC 294

Charles Oliveira will no longer be facing Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294 this weekend after releasing footage of a nasty cut above his eye suffered in training.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news at a media scrum earlier today, where he sounded off on Oliveira and his team for leaking the news of his withdrawal.

Islam Makhachev will now take on Alexander Volkanovski on short notice in an epic rematch of their UFC 284 clash in February.

Makhachev vs. Volkanovski was announced several hours after the news of Charles Oliveira's withdrawal, something that irked Dana White.

The UFC president was forced to wait for officials in Abu Dhabi to wake up in order to notify them of the changes, hence the promotion's delayed announcement.

Following this week's edition of Dana White's Contender Series, he appeared in front of the media and said this:

"I would have announced it hours ago, except I was waiting for the guys to wake up in Abu Dhabi to let them know before we reported it. These guys that surround these guys down in Brazil can't keep their f**king mouths shut. This came out of Oliveira's camp apparently, just f**king part of the business. I would have liked to talk to the powers at be in Abu Dhabi before it got announced, but people can't keep their f**king mouths shut for whatever reason. They want to act like they're in the know."

Watch the video below from 1:20:

Nate Diaz fires shots at Charles Oliveira for withdrawing from UFC 294

Charles Oliveira was scheduled to travel to Abu Dhabi today ahead of his much anticipated lightweight title clash with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

But 'Do Bronx' suffered a gruesome cut above his eye in training yesterday, which forced him to withdraw from the fight.

Whilst there is much disappointment amongst the MMA community about Oliveira's withdrawal, many understand that his injury has rendered the Brazilian unable to fight in two weeks.

But Nate Diaz doesn't appear to have much sympathy for Charles Oliveira, as the Stockton native took to X (formerly Twitter) to fire shots at 'Do Bronx', as well as Dustin Poirier.

'The Diamond' was set to face Diaz in 2018 but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hip injury.

Diaz took to X and wrote this:

"Crotch injury just like Dustin Poirier"

Expand Tweet