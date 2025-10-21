"He is number one in my opinion" - Javier Mendez questions UFC’s priorities, says Movsar Evloev missed title shot due to lack of hype

Movsar Evloev remains one of the UFC featherweight division’s most overlooked talents. He's undefeated, technically sound, and has built a flawless record, including a victory over Aljamain Sterling.Yet the title shot continues to elude him, leaving several fans and UFC analysts questioning the promotion’s priorities. Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, echoed the same sentiment in a recent appearance on the Know Time podcast, stating:“Movsar, look at him, they are passing him up because not that many people are interested to see him, even though he deserves it. He is number one in my opinion, but is he getting it? How come Sean O’Malley got title shots after lacklustre performance? Now, I would think that he is going back to the drawing boards, cause again, the eyeballs are not going on him. So his marketability is not there anymore.”Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:Injuries and fight cancellations have also hindered his momentum. He was scheduled to take on Aaron Pico in July 2025, but was forced to pull out of the contest due to injury.Alexander Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight belt in April 2025 and now faces multiple challengers. Fighters like Lerone Murphy, Yair Rodriguez, and Diego Lopes have gained traction through highlight-reel finishes and crowd-pleasing styles. The UFC’s alleged entertainment-first approach may put Evloev on the losing side of the deal.When Movsar Evloev staked his claim in stacked UFC featherweight divisionMovsar Evloev has made it clear that he intends to stay active and assert himself among the UFC’s rising featherweight contenders. While Alexander Volkanovski holds the title, the division features several high-profile challengers, including Lerone Murphy, who appears next in line.Despite questions about timing and opportunity, Evloev sent a message that he will take on anyone and continue pursuing a title shot. He took to X and wrote:&quot;I beat Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen and Aljamain Sterling very easy. Nobody deserve anything and if any of them want to fight me again I have no problem.&quot;Since entering the UFC in April 2019, Evloev has compiled a solid 9-0 record. He holds record for the third most takedowns landed in UFC Featherweight division history (40) and holds the fifth longest win streak in UFC Featherweight division history (8).