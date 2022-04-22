"He could be the poster boy for the 165lb division" - Megan Anderson urges UFC to build an entire weight class around Jorge Masvidal

Megan Anderson believes the UFC should come up with a 165-pound weight class around Jorge Masvidal and make him the division's poster boy.

The retired UFC Women's Featherweight contender appeared in an interview with ESPN SportsCenter Australia. She was asked about her thoughts on Jorge Masvidal, who is coming off a three-fight losing streak.

In response, the Australian suggested that the UFC create a weight class around Masvidal. She believes that the fighter is "too small for the welterweight division but he is too big for the lightweight division".

"One thing that I think is very pertinent to Masvidal is, he could be the poster boy for the 165 pound division... personally, I think he's too small for the welterweight division but he is too big for the lightweight division... It is a 15 pound gap, it is huge, I think he would be the perfect person to really kick off that new division."

When asked who the 'Gamebred' could fight next, Megan Anderson stated that the fighter has "many fights for him to make" in the promotion's stacked division.

"He has only fought two, no three... including the champion, in the top 15. He hasn't fought anyway. He's fought Stephen Thompson, he's fought Colby Covington... and he has fought Kamaru Usman, who is the champion. There is so many fights for him to make... Belal Muhammad, Vicente Luque. Like he has so much potential in this division and stardom to continue all of the fights that can be made."

You can check out the entire clip of Megan Anderson's discussion on Jorge Masvidal's future below:

Jorge Masvidal wants a wrestling match with Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal expressed his desire to compete in a traditional wrestling match against Ben Askren on a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

During the discussion, Masvidal did praise Askren for his impressive wrestling abilities and "unlimited endurance." However, he also claimed to be "ten times the athlete" that Askren could ever be.

Expressing his interest to fight 'Funky', The 37-year-old said:

"I would actually love to wrestle f***ing with Ben in a competition, you know. Like straight wrestling, I would do... I would grapple him for some monetary batteries... I would slam him on his neck too. He's a better wrestler than me undisputedly but I am ten times the athlete that guy will ever be. Like speed power all that shit... With the fast switch muscles, with the reflexes, he's not that guy now."

"When it comes to scrambling, positioning and endurance, he's f***ing phenomenal. As much as I can't stand his ass, he didn't win those two national championships for nothing. He can scramble and has in some departments has unlimited endurance."

Watch Jorge Masvidal talk about a wrestling match with Ben Askren on IMPAULSIVE below:

