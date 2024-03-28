"He has powerful combinations" - Seksan wary of Yutaro Asahi's chain of attacks ahead of Lumpinee Stadium barnburner

Thai veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang knows far too well to underestimate any opponent that he steps inside the ring with.

The fan-favorite fighter may be known for his constant forward motion and aggression, but that doesn't mean he doesn't respect what might be coming back at him.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, his late career Indian summer will get back on track in 2024 with his first contest of the year.

After going undefeated in 2023, he will step back inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5 to take on Japan's Yutaro Asahi.

Seksan has been doing his homework ahead of the fight, as he revealed in an interview with ONE Championship. He pointed out what he believes are his opponent's most dangerous weapons:

"He has powerful combinations, especially his body shots. And another thing I noticed are his knees."

Seksan is unlikely to change up his approach to suit this opponent

He may have identified the key attacks that he needs to be cautious of when taking on Asahi, but that doesn't mean Seksan is changing any time soon.

His legendary status amongst the fans is all built off his incredibly entertaining fighting style that leaves no time to look away from the action.

The Thai slugger is known as 'The Man That Yields To No One' for good reason, and that isn't going to change just because his opponent has some tricks up his sleeve.

On April 5, you can expect the same thing that you always get when the Thai veteran steps inside the ring, bell to bell action.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5. Catch all the action on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.