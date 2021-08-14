"He probably hasn't thrown a single punch in his life" - Michael Bisping believes Gable Steveson is 'getting a little bit ahead of himself' by hinting at quick transition to MMA

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on a potential transition to MMA for Olympic gold medal wrestler Gable Steveson. Following Steveson's incredible medal-winning display at the 2020 summer Olympics, there has been a tremendous amount of interest as to what career path he will now pursue.

Michael Bisping initially appeared to back the idea that Gable Steveson is too inexperienced to enter the sport of MMA and have immediate success. Speaking on episode 323 of the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' stated:

"I honestly believe he's getting a little bit ahead of himself, when he hasn't had a single fight," remarked Michael Bisping. "He probably hasn't thrown a single punch in his life. Maybe he has, maybe he's had a few bar fights. Maybe he's a scrappy kid."

There have been several Olympic athletes who have transitioned to the sport of MMA with great success. Henry Cejudo, Ronda Rousey and Yoel Romero all fall into this category. Steveson has already hinted at some potential interest in a career in MMA, recently tweeting at UFC president Dana White.

Michael Bisping weighs up the chances of Gable Steveson successfully transitioning to MMA

Bisping went on to state that the competitive drive that saw Gable Steveson reach such acclaim in the wrestling world may well see him replicate that success in MMA.

"These wrestlers have insane competitive drive. To get to that level, I can only imagine the kinds of workouts he had. The skill that he has, and the strength and all the rest of it. If you're gonna succeed in a sport like that there's no reason why he couldn't cross that over... I love his ambition."

However, 'The Count' believes that a move to MMA may not be as easy as Steveson appears to think. Bisping stated that while Steveson's wrestling credentials are elite, there is a mental side to being a fighter that he may well not possess.

"The most important quality is to have a fighter's heart," stated Michael Bisping. "And the ability to take a shot. The ability to go out there and stand in the pocket and throw down and all the rest of it. If you're going through a tough time, to be able to rebound and get back to your feet and put that rough round behind you, then go out in the second round. Can he do that? Has he got that ability? Maybe he has."

Check out the episode of Believe You Me below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh