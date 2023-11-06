“He can't retire on the back of that fight” - Carl Froch urges Tyson Fury to rematch Francis Ngannou before calling time on boxing career

Tyson Fury recently won a controversial fight against Francis Ngannou and Carl Froch believes the rematch should be next.

'The Gypsy King' took on the former UFC heavyweight champion of the world in what was one of the biggest combat sports crossover events. The fight took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and captured the attention of the entire combat sports world. Fury ended up winning via split decision in what many believed was an error on the part of the judges. Here's what Carl Froch had to say about it:

"I think Tyson Fury will not retire on the back of that (fight). He's got to fight Ngannou in a rematch, I think, to put all this doubt to bed. I think he's got to rematch him and I think that has to happen before the Oleksandr Usyk fight. Unfortunately for Usyk, because Usyk is now on it, calling him out."

Carl Froch also criticized Tyson Fury for not sticking to his word. Before his fight against Ngannou, Fury threatened Oleksandr Usyk saying he would sue him if he did not fight him on the date he chose. However, following the fight, he has decided to take some time to recover.

(Quotes from 12:16 onwards)

Eddie Hearn trolls Tyson Fury for his trash talk following his performance against Francis Ngannou

Many boxing pandits, and not just fans called the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight a 'robbery.' This was primarily because the former UFC champion held his own against the lineal boxing heavyweight champion, in his boxing debut. He even managed to knock Fury down and barely sustained any damage through the course of the fight. Here's what Eddie Hearn had to say about it:

"What they've done is incredible, but they do talk s**t at times, and so do I. But if they want to call me out on that, don't expect me not to call you out on it. And when you box like you did on Saturday, and you tell everyone you're the second coming of Muhammad Ali, don't expect people to. You know, you've gone over there for a cash grab and you've just got beat."

Even Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury lost that fight and claims he has no right to trash talk after his performance against Francis Ngannou. The entire combat sports world has called the decision a joke and the fight may haunt Fury for the rest of his career.

(Quotes from 25:00 onwards)