Will Francis Ngannou appeal his loss to Tyson Fury? 'The Predator' shares definitive answer

Francis Ngannou took on Tyson Fury in an epic crossover clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last weekend.

'The Predator' made his professional boxing debut, and the general consensus ahead of fight night was that the former UFC champion stood little chance against the undefeated WBC titleholder.

Fury was a massive -1200 favorite entering the clash, but Ngannou shocked the world by providing Fury with what 'The Gypsy King' described himself as his "toughest fight in 10 years."

Francis Ngannou went toe-to-toe with Tyson Fury for all 10 rounds, with 'The Predator' landing more power punches than his opponent. Ngannou also landed the most telling blow of the evening, a sharp left hook that dropped 'The Gypsy King'.

Tyson Fury was awarded a split-decision victory, with the judges scoring the bout 94-95, 95-94 and 96-93 in favor of 'The Gypsy King'. The result has caused much controversy, with fans crying out that Ngannou was 'robbed' of an historical win.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou was asked if he will appeal his loss to the WBC champion. He said this:

"No I can't appeal, you know why? From the beginning this fight was supposed to a co-promotion, and the commission was supposed to be approved by both parties. We found out that it was the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) that was the commission for this fight, and we didn't approve it or get to say anything."

He continued:

"So who am I going to appeal to? The BBBoC? I have no chance."

Watch the video below from 7:05:

Francis Ngannou was concerned about his cardio during clash with Tyson Fury, reveals coach

Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury left those who watched in awe, and many were unhappy with the controversial result of the fight.

'The Predator' came out strong during the opening four rounds, but appeared to fatigue during the middle rounds, as was noted by Bellator analyst Josh Thomson.

But the former UFC champion caught a second wind that allowed him to remain in the fight. Francis Ngannou's coach, Eric Nicksick, has now revealed that 'The Predator' was worried about his cardio during the fight.

Nicksick recently appeared on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, where he said this:

"As the rounds were going on I could tell Francis was a little worried about his cardio. But it wasn't showing at all, but I just felt like he was reserving a bit of something..."

Watch the video below from 10:30: