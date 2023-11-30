“He's 12 years younger than him” – Liam Harrison says Nico Carrillo’s age and size advantage will be too much for Nong-O

Veteran British fighter Liam Harrison sees Nico Carrillo’s size and age advantage figuring prominently in his scheduled showdown against Nong-O Hama on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two top strikers clash in a featured bantamweight Muay Thai match in the event happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison also entertained questions on the Nong-O versus Carrillo fight, giving his take and sharing that the Scottish fighter may prove to be a handful even for a seasoned warrior like Nong-O.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I think Nico is going to be way too big for Nong-O, I don't think that's a very good fight for Nong-O to take. I love Nong-O and he's my friend and Nico is my friend but I just think Nico is going to be twice the size and stronger than him. He's 12 years younger than him, and I’m not sure how wise it was for Nong-O to take that fight on.”

Check out what Liam Harrison had to say below:

Nico Carrillo, who is undefeated in two fights to date in ONE, is looking to get a big win over Nong-O, which his team expects opening an opportunity for him to vie for the world title currently held by Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom.

For his part, Nong-O is seeking a bounce-back win after he was dethroned by Haggerty as bantamweight Muay Thai king in April.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE Fight Night 18

While he is keeping tabs on other ONE Championship events, Liam Harrison is also busy gearing up for his return to competition after over a year in January.

‘Hitman’ will mark his comeback from knee injury at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. He will take on former ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai battle.

It will be Liam Harrison’s first fight back after he injured his knee in August last year in a title clash against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

He said he is expecting an interesting fight against Lineker, who is making his debut in the “art of eight limbs” in their match, and is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation.

ONE Fight Night 18 is headlined by the flyweight kickboxing title clash between reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand and challenger Elias Mahmoudi of Algeria. It is available live on US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.