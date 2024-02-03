"He's almost begging" - Renato Moicano trolls "lame" Michael Chandler for desperately chasing 'red panty night' payday against Conor McGregor

Renato Moicano recently shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially returning to action against Michael Chandler. The Brazilian took note of Chandler's consistent responses to McGregor's social media posts and trolled him for seemingly begging the Irishman for a big-money fight.

McGregor and Chandler were roped in as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter last year. After the show finished, the former Bellator lightweight champion was expected to welcome 'The Notorious' back to the octagon, but that fight never materialized for several reasons.

While there's no official date for their showdown, both striking savants have hurled insults at each other on social media and in interviews. Over the past several months, Chandler has made it his mission to clap back at every jibe McGregor threw and rarely let the Irishman get the final word over him.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Moicano addressed the ongoing McGregor-Chandler saga and trolled 'Iron' for his seemingly desperate attempts at securing a big-money fight. He said:

"Michael Chandler is so desperate to get this fight. He’s almost begging. He’s almost on his knees, ‘McGregor, fight me!’ I just think that’s hilarious... Michael Chandler is just trying to get the fight, and it’s kind of lame if you ask me. It is what it is." [H/T MMAFighting.com]

Expand Tweet

On New Year's Eve, McGregor surprisingly announced on Instagram that he'll fight Chandler in a middleweight contest on June 29 during the UFC's annual International Fight Week. However, only time will tell if the promotion confirms that bout.

Leon Edwards praises Conor McGregor for his contributions to MMA

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently gave Conor McGregor flowers for his contributions to mixed martial arts.

'The Notorious' is undoubtedly the biggest superstar in MMA and is widely credited for helping bring the sport into the mainstream. The former two-division champion is known for possessing dangerous striking skills along with a unique ability to weaponize his trash-talking skills to get under his opponents' skin.

Apart from MMA, McGregor also ventured into boxing and is set to make his Hollywood debut in a Jake Gyllenhaal-starring 'Road House' remake. Given McGregor's mainstream success as an MMA fighter, it's no surprise that Edwards holds him in high regard.

In an episode of the Up Front with Simon Jordan podcast, 'Rocky' said:

"I think he’s great for the sport. He has definitely brought the sport forward to the casual fans... What he’s achieved in the sport, you can’t take away from him. He did become the first-ever two-division world champion... He definitely helped the sport... He definitely gave more in terms of pushing it into the mainstream." [H/T MMAfighting.com]

Expand Tweet