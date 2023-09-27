"He's a bit of a delusional guy"- Dana White gives blunt take on Mark Hunt losing lawsuit against UFC

Former UFC heavyweight challenger Mark Hunt's legal battle against the UFC and its CEO Dana White has ended after six long years.

Hunt's case was addressed briefly by White in a recent press conference where the head honcho laughed off the case and Hunt's 'delusion', while concluding that Hunt lost out. White said:

“I mean it’s never been- Listen, Mark Hunt has had, he’s lost so many lawsuits against us, it’s insane. He’s a bit of a delusional guy. Umm, he’s going to have to pay some legal fees.”

'The Super Samoan' faced off against a returning Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 in 2016 and lost the fight via unanimous decision. However, in the week following the fight, news of Lesnar failing a pre-fight drug test came to light.

Mark Hunt initiated a lawsuit alleging that Dana White and the promotion had knowledge of the test results but allowed him to fight at UFC 200. However, as the case proceeded, Hunt failed to substantiate his claims and the case was repeatedly dismissed by courts.

Most recently, a federal judge dismissed all remnants of Hunt's various allegations of battery, fraud, and conspiracy, ending the six-year-long saga.

Mark Hunt lawsuit: Dana White provides update on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Former double champ Conor McGregor was slated to return to action this year for the first time since 2021 against Michael Chandler.

Chandler and McGregor competed fiercely as opposing coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter but their matchup has not received a date yet. Dana White gave an update in a recent presser, suggesting a 2024 return for 'The Notorious'.

White also agreed to match up Chandler against an alternative opponent if he was keen on fighting soon but felt that 'Iron Mike' would prefer to wait for the McGregor matchup. He said:

“I got nothing on either one of those guys right now. I mean, I’ve been saying for a while, you know, next year is when Conor’s gonna fight. And then obviously, you know, if Chandler gets angsty we’ll figure something out. I think Chandler’s got a bunch of money, he’s hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I’m sure that’s the fight he wants. I’m not speaking for him, I’m just assuming [that’s the fight he wants].”

