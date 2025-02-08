"He's bouta piss Dana off"- Fans react as Sean Strickland backflips off a ledge in Australia ahead of UFC 312

Sean Strickland, known for his outspoken nature, has been making waves in Australia ahead of UFC 312. His recent actions and comments have sparked significant reactions from fans and media alike.

His polarizing comments at media day created headlines in Australia, and he subsequently had a somewhat friendly sparring session with a fan at the UFC 312 open workouts. However, the American's latest antics have prompted a mixed reaction from fans.

Strickland recently posted a montage of himself enjoying a day out in Sydney on Instagram. The former champion even went for a swim before play-grappling with fans on a ledge and backflipping into the water with some locals.

Check out his post below (re-posted on X by @ChampRDS):

Fans soon rushed to the above post's comments section to share their reactions. Speculating that Strickland is getting on Dana White's nerves, one fan commented:

"He’s bouta piss Dana off"

Others chimed in:

"This dude casually takes some big risk before massive moments in his life lol"

"If he got hurt this would officially be the worst PPV card in UFC history.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Sean Strickland's latest Instagram post [Screenshots via @ChampRDS on X]

Sean Strickland's comments spark outrage in Australian media

Sean Strickland has ignited significant controversy in Australia ahead of his rematch against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 in Sydney. Known for his unfiltered and controversial views, Strickland's recent comments have drawn sharp criticism from both the media and the public.

During media day, Strickland criticized Australia's strict regulations, humorously comparing the country's surveillance to communism. He also made controversial remarks on Australian heritage, likening it to his own 'white trash' background, sparking discussions on privacy and cultural identity.

In response to these remarks, Sydney's Daily Telegraph featured Strickland on its back page with the headline:

"Will someone, please... KNOCK THIS GUY OUT"

When asked to comment on the newspaper headline at the UFC 312 pre-fight presser, Strickland said:

“Bunch of communists, guys”

He added:

“I come to this f**king country and I talk about freedom of speech and guns and taxes, and you got these f**king communists in the media trying to f**king put me down. Why? Because you want to control the media and you don’t like freedom of speech.”

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

